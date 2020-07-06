Creative Mac

Featured Story
Ready, Set, Create: Cricut Unveils Innovations to Double Creativity Speeds
Bring Creations to Life Faster Than Before with Cricut Explore®3 and Cricut Maker®3 SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Makers and crafters of the world can now create faster than before with Cricut Explore®3 and Cricut Maker®3. Cricut is the leader in crafting…
MillionaireMatch Announces Top Occupations Among Millionaire Users
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, an established dating site for elite and affluent singles, has announced the release of a new study on its community members. The comprehensive study, which surveyed members earlier this month, shows the top occupations among male and…
Blinkist choisit Monte Carlo pour délivrer des pipelines de données plus fiables grâce à l’observabilité des données
Grâce à Monte Carlo, Blinkist économise 120 heures par semaine de temps d’ingénierie SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monte Carlo, société spécialisée dans la fiabilité des données, a annoncé aujourd’hui que Blinkist, application de micro-apprentissage basée à Berlin, avait choisi Monte Carlo afin d’obtenir…
Blinkist setzt auf Monte Carlo zur Bereitstellung zuverlässigerer Datenpipelines durch Datenbeobachtung
Blinkist spart mit Monte Carlo wöchentlich 120 Stunden an Entwicklungszeit SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monte Carlo, das Unternehmen für Datenzuverlässigkeit, gab heute bekannt, dass die in Berlin ansässige Microlearning-App Blinkist auf Monte Carlo setzt, um durch Datenbeobachtung zuverlässigere Daten zu erhalten. Als…
Welcome to The Space Jammies: Kraft Launches Limited-Edition “Space Jam: A New Legacy”-Inspired Pajamas and All-New Noodle Shapes Mac & Cheese
Get Ready (and Comfy) to Enjoy Mac & a Movie when New Shapes and Space Jammies are Available for the Movie Premiere on July 16 PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the live-action/animated movie event of the summer, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Space…
Snap Inc. Announces New Tools and Monetization Opportunities for Creators; Launches Web Destination for Spotlight, Snapchat’s User-Generated Entertainment Platform
Story Studio, a New Standalone app from Snap Inc., Offers Powerful Editing Tools to Make Professional Content for Mobile to Post Directly into Snapchat – or Anywhere Else Snap is Expanding Monetization Opportunities for Snap Stars with the Launch of…
Snap Inc. Announces New Partnerships and Developer Tools Across Snap Kit, Games, Minis, Bitmoji and Snap Map
New Partnerships with Disney and Bumble Show What’s Possible When Developers Bring the Intelligence, Capability, and Fun of the Snapchat Camera Right Into Their Own Applications Map Layers Introduces Specialized Experiences from Select Partners and Snap, Right On Top of…
Call of Duty, Rambo, and Die Hard Come Together in Epic Action Heroes Crossover
Limited-Time Experience Across Call of Duty Adds Exclusive Rambo and Die Hard ‘80s Action Movie-Themed Content, Locations Including Nakatomi Plaza and Limited Time Modes SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Some heroes die hard. Others draw first blood. The most action-packed community event…
Get Paid up to Two Days Early With SoFi Money
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi today announced that SoFi Money, its cash-management product offered by SoFi Securities LLC that helps people save and spend smarter, will now offer members the ability to receive their direct-deposit paychecks (or other eligible direct deposits) up…
NTT and INDYCAR Extend Entitlement Partnership, Welcome Fans Back to the Indy 500 with Smart Venue Operations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NTT and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES set to enhance the Indy 500 viewing experience by powering real-time, data-driven technology at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#indycar—NTT is continuing its multi-tiered partnership with INDYCAR, signing a multi-year extension as the…