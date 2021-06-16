Vylla Title Licensed to Operate Throughout the State of California

Vylla Title’s all-county license enables the company to provide diverse title and escrow services to residential and commercial title customers in all parts of the state.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vylla Title, one of the nation’s leading full-service Title and Escrow providers, has achieved significant growth over the past year, expanding from a provider of residential title services into a company that is uniquely positioned to provide nationwide commercial title services to investors, law firms and institutional customers. On June 1, 2021, Vylla Title was granted an all-county license to operate in California, bringing its singular title and escrow expertise to the Golden State.

“Vylla Title’s entry into the California market represents a big step in the company’s ongoing growth,” said Bruce Rose, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Carrington Companies. “As the premiere provider of title and settlement services, we believe California’s consumers, lenders and real estate businesses will benefit significantly from Vylla Title’s operations in California.”

The all-county license is the critical designation that allows Vylla Title to operate across the entire state of California, differentiating the company from other title providers only licensed to operate in limited areas or only specific individual counties. Vylla Title expects the California market to provide a new source of activity, as well as supporting default and curative-related business from servicers, institutional partners and auction houses, customers the company is uniquely suited to serving. To share the company’s capabilities with businesses throughout California, Vylla Title will expand its existing corporate relationships inside the state. In addition, business relations and development will be augmented by local Vylla Title representatives who will work closely with retail clients and realtors in-market.

Vylla Title’s growth has been supported by the development and deployment of key technology investments in robotic process automation and machine learning. Implementing these technologies has automated and accelerated key parts of title transaction – simultaneously allowing the company’s title professionals to concentrate on higher-level title transaction tasks, resulting in exceptional personalized service, speed and efficiency for customers. According to Tom Huddleston, EVP and Head of Vylla Title, bringing residential-title-level workflow efficiencies to commercial title transactions is an essential part of creating long term customer relationships.

Vylla Title’s next-gen in-house technology, highly automated processes and unique industry partnerships enable swift and efficient title transactions. Complex title fee quotes can be turned around in mere minutes. Online quoting tools allow customers to instantly calculate the estimated costs and estimate revenue gains for a variety of real estate transactions. Vylla Title’s full banking integration facilitates instant disbursement to the customer accounts on settlement. A soon-to-be released IOS mobile app for clients in California will allow online and up-to-date monitoring of the progress of closing.

“Our breadth of product offerings and knowledgeable team, combined with our implementation of technology, will efficiently streamline title closing transactions throughout California,” said Huddleston. “We look forward to bringing Vylla Title’s superior customer experience for consumers and diverse businesses across the state.”

For more information on Vylla Title products and services, please visit VyllaTitle.com, or call 888-375-1517 for residential services or 844-848-9618 for commercial services.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary business of asset management includes single-family mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

Through its collective associates made up of Carrington leaders and employees, the company’s nonprofit organization, Carrington Charitable Foundation, contributes to the community through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington Associates. For more information about Carrington Charitable Foundation, and the organizations and programs it supports through specific fundraising efforts, please visit: carringtoncf.org.

Contacts

Edward Pittman



469.344.4465



[email protected]