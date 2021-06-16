Vera Wang’s New Prosecco, PARTY, to be Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

– Renowned Designer and Style Icon Brings Unrivaled Brand Equity into the World of Wine –

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has been selected to be the distributor for PARTY, a premium Italian prosecco made for celebrating life’s moments, big and small, founded by globally renowned Designer and Style Icon, Vera Wang. PARTY is part of an exciting new product launch from longtime supplier partner Royal Wine Corporation.

“First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder. I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do,” says Vera Wang. “Why prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”





Vera Wang’s attention to detail has shaped every step of PARTY from grape to bottle. Designed to look chic on any table, the bottle is a sleek matte silver with “PARTY” in bold neon yellow letters exuding a modern, easy sensibility. The back of the bottle features an invitation to PARTY from Vera.

“This project involved input from my friends, family, even clients. A sort of family affair!”

“Working with Vera Wang has been a pleasure, but what truly sets her apart from other celebrity-owned brands is her passion, attention to detail, and commitment to the success of Vera Wang PARTY,” said Doug Simon, Executive Vice President, National Sales, Royal Wine Corp., the exclusive importer of Vera Wang PARTY. “We’re honored to be her partner on this fantastic project and look forward to being a part of everyone’s celebrations.”

“We are thrilled to welcome PARTY into the Royal Wine portfolio that we market and sell,” said Steve Slater, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wine Division, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “Vera Wang is committed to being an active owner, leveraging her assets and brand, which will help drive great consumer interest. Southern Glazer’s is committed to driving efficiencies and long-term results for Vera Wang PARTY.”

Retailed at $25, Vera Wang PARTY is crafted from 100% Glera grapes and boasts aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes and fresh acidity on the palate, with a soft and fruity finish. This new prosecco offers a fresh perspective in the sparkling wine category with its crisp effervescence, coupled with a bold aesthetic and playful voice. Vera Wang PARTY is currently available, and consumers are encouraged to visit VeraWangParty.com for more information on the wine or where to purchase it.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits



Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

