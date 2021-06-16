Sports Illustrated Launches SI Tix: A Fan-First, Innovative and Multi-Feature Ticketing Platform With a Revolutionary $10 Flat Fee

As Live Events Reemerge, SI Tix Offers a New Model With $10 Flat Transaction Fee Pricing on All Sporting Events, Concerts and Theatre Ticket Purchases

SI Tix Features Single-Click Checkout with Venmo and PayPal, 100% Guaranteed Refunds on Event Cancellations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports Illustrated today announced the launch of its next vertical, SI Tix, as it continues to expand its efforts to reach fans everywhere. SI Tix takes a revolutionary approach to fan ticketing for both sports and entertainment and will launch with its official payment provider, Venmo and PayPal. SI Tix is now live online at sitickets.com. and the SI Tix mobile app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices.





The latest and most innovative extension of the Sports Illustrated brand to date, the new ticketing platform offers millions of tickets to more than 100,000 concerts, theatre and sporting events across the globe. SI Tix puts the fan experience first with a nominal $10 flat transaction fee for all tickets purchased with Venmo and guarantees a 100% refund if, for any reason, an event is canceled.

“With live events poised to make a triumphant return, our goal for SI Tix is to disrupt the ticketing industry in a major way with a platform created specifically for fans,” said Corey Salter, COO, Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. “After an unprecedented year that rocked the sports and entertainment worlds to the core, we are thrilled to be the first media company ever to launch a ticketing platform and are excited to be the first service to offer a $10 flat fee.”

“More than 70 million customers use Venmo to pay friends, family and businesses in their everyday lives,” said Darrell Esch, SVP and GM of Venmo. “With the launch of SI Tix, we’re excited to give Venmo customers access to a new marketplace as the first payment provider offered on the ticketing platform. In addition to the ability to check out quickly and seamlessly on the mobile and web app, SI Tix will be one of the first merchants to offer Venmo for checkout on desktop.”

“The live events industry is continuing to make a safe return, and it’s evident fans have never been more excited to experience their favorite teams, musicians and shows, live and in-person,” said David Lane, CEO, SI Tix. “Our commitment with SI Tix is to put fans first, connecting the largest audience of buyers and sellers in the industry. From our revolutionary $10 flat transaction fee pricing model when paying with Venmo to exclusive offerings and guaranteed 100% refunds on canceled events, we are delivering unparalleled transparency and choice – something we know fans want and deserve as they return to venues around the world.”

The $10 flat transaction fee when checking out is only available for purchases made with Venmo. Tickets can also be purchased using PayPal and credit or debit cards with a processing fee.

For more information, visit us at sitickets.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

About SI Tix



SI Tix is a brand new, fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 100,000 concerts, theatre and sporting events across the globe. SI Tix puts the fan experience first – featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee when you pay with Official Payment Partner Venmo, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tix marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.

About Sports Illustrated



Sports Illustrated is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products.

Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community. The Sports Illustrated cover is the most coveted real estate in sports media and one of the most recognizable honors in American culture. Brand extensions include the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Sports Illustrated Kids franchises. Sports Illustrated shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round, through marquee events, activations, partnerships, star-studded celebrations, and VIP-access to athletes and A-list celebrities. Tentpoles include the annual Super Bowl celebration: “The Party,” Fashionable Fifty, and the Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

About Authentic Brands Group



Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and in more than 6,200* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $14 billion** in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O’Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Eddie Bauer®*, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick’s of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in June 2021*. 2021E**

