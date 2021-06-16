Former Amazon Studios Head of Global Production Legal Comes Home to Davis Wright Tremaine

Brad Miller to Rejoin the Firm’s Award-Winning Media, Entertainment & Tech Team

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is pleased to welcome Brad Miller, a 25-year entertainment industry veteran, to the firm as a partner in the media & entertainment practice in Los Angeles. This announcement comes on the heels of adding in-house counsel from Apple and Google as well as the former general counsel of Japan Display Group to its technology team in California.





Miller, who worked as an associate at DWT in the late 1990s, was associate general counsel at Amazon Studios, where he worked closely with the DWT media & entertainment group. Between stints at other television networks and production companies, Miller co-founded an entertainment boutique firm, where he represented many of the nation’s top entertainment companies.

“We have seen a continued convergence of technology and entertainment and additional streams of work in the tech space. With Brad’s combination of experience at both streaming and traditional media companies, deep knowledge of the industry and its players, extensive ties in the entertainment community, and reputation as a well-liked and pragmatic problem solver, he will be an incredibly valuable asset to our clients,” said Alexandra Nicholson, head of the media & entertainment practice. “We are excited to welcome him back to the firm and our growing practice.”

At Amazon Studios, Miller oversaw production legal affairs for more than 300 Amazon Original scripted and non-scripted television programs and movies distributed worldwide. There, he advised on the negotiation of agreements with above and below-the-line talent, including actors, writers, directors, reality participants, and third-party production companies, as well as oversaw legal compliance, content review, and production-related litigation.

“The rise of technology companies as major producers and exhibitors of content has created new opportunities for everyone from global streamers to independent production companies,” said Miller. “I look forward to leveraging my experience helping scale a global business, joining my DWT colleagues to provide practical, business-focused advice and strategic insight to our clients, and continuing to expand the firm’s top-of-market entertainment and technology practices in California.”

Prior to Amazon, Miller co-founded a successful, boutique entertainment transactional law firm, where he worked with clients such as Comcast Entertainment Group, MTV Networks, and The Walt Disney Company. He also led the launch of AMC’s hit TV series, The Walking Dead, and the creation of the new studio that produced the franchise. He brings in-house counsel experience working for production and entertainment companies such as High Noon Entertainment, where he was general counsel, as well as ABC Cable Networks Group and Warner Bros. Television. His law firm experience includes working at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and at DWT.

Miller has also advised clients and CEOs in the entertainment industry on the negotiation of significant business transactions and daily management of business and legal risks. He received his B.A. from the University of Michigan and his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

