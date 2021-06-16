Digital Guardian Named to JMP Securities Elite 80 List of Hottest Privately Held Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

Data protection leader recognized for continued innovation and industry leadership

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Guardian, a leader in data loss prevention (DLP) and managed detection and response (MDR), today announced its inclusion once again in the JMP Securities “Elite 80” list of hottest privately held companies. 2021 marks the fifth straight year that Digital Guardian has appeared on the list.

Assembled annually by leading financial services firm JMP Securities, the Elite 80 list is comprised of the most compelling and strategically well-positioned private companies in the Cybersecurity and IT Infrastructure industries. JMP researchers create the list by identifying companies that release new products, respond to changing technology, and continually demonstrate a strong operational foundation and sustainable technological differentiation.

Creation of the 2021 list involved unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, JMP Securities spent the required time to identify the right companies, noting that, “We personally spoke with executives of each Elite 80 member, and we believe the companies have the capability to dominate their respective markets.”

“The post-pandemic reality of a more distributed workforce makes data security even more challenging for companies, especially amid the exploding risks posed by ransomware, theft of intellectual property, and other threats,” said Digital Guardian Chief Executive Officer Mordecai Rosen. “In this climate, Digital Guardian recognizes the existential threat our clients face when it comes to protecting their critical business information, and we remain deeply committed to providing companies around the world with best-in-class data protection services and solutions. We’re honored by our inclusion in the JMP Securities Elite 80, which we believe reflects our team’s ability to adapt, to innovate, and to lead our industry by example.”

