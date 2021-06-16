Astra Hires IBM Watson and Apple Veteran Stratos Davlos to Lead Software

Davlos brings two decades of leadership in AI and machine learning to Astra

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astra announced today that Stratos Davlos joined the company as Senior Vice President of Software. Davlos has extensive background in artificial intelligence and machine learning with senior leadership roles at IBM Watson and Apple.

“I am incredibly proud to lead the team responsible for the software that will power Astra’s mission to improve life on Earth from space,” said Stratos. “From rocket manufacturing to mission control, software is at the very heart of what will allow Astra to operate at unprecedented velocity and scale.”

Davlos will spearhead the development of the intelligent operating system that underpins the company’s space platform and connects customers to Astra’s services. One of Davlos’ priorities is to build out the software team with a diverse range of engineers.

“Stratos is a proven leader with the creativity to redefine how our data creates a competitive advantage for Astra,” said Benjamin Lyon, Chief Engineer at Astra. “Software is foundational to our entire enterprise and bringing Stratos onboard reflects how serious we are about this strategy.”

Stratos is the latest addition to Astra’s all-star leadership team that now includes top leaders from Apple, Amazon, Google, and Tesla.

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra is the fastest privately-funded company in history to reach space. With over 50 launches under contract, Astra will begin delivering customer payloads into low Earth orbit in Summer 2021, moving to monthly, biweekly, weekly, and daily launches by 2025.

