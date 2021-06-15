White Clay Receives TAG FinTech ADVANCE Award for Offering Innovative Fintech Solution to Banking Industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Clay, a fintech company that provides a user-friendly experience to help bankers increase profitability, drive team performance and manage relationships, was named a 2021 ADVANCE Award winner by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) FinTech ADVANCE program, which recognizes innovative U.S. fintech companies with connections to Georgia.

The ADVANCE Award is granted to top companies that demonstrate results in helping the financial industry move forward through innovation, recognizing established companies with proven fintech solutions involved with lending, accounting, digital payments, security, processing and other sectors. Selected winners must demonstrate innovation and measurable results and also have a connection to Georgia. A total of six companies were named as award winners.

“The financial services industry has likely experienced its greatest shift in the last year than at any time centuries before, opening the door for innovation at all levels,” said Mac Thompson, president and founder of White Clay. “Our company has used this time as an opportunity to expand our team and capabilities, offering a scalable solution to help banks and credit unions of all sizes build holistic data experiences across their organizations to optimally price relationships, drive profitability, and increase shareholder value. We’re proud to be recognized by TAG, joining a growing list of award-winning fintechs seeking to make a difference in the industry.”

About White Clay

White Clay offers regional and community banks and credit unions access to unprecedented customer data. Its Banker Sales Environment (BSE) solution provides customer insight and analytics in a user-friendly experience to help bankers increase profitability, drive team performance and manage relationships. Its insights are relied upon regularly by more than 8,000 bankers. Learn more at www.whiteclay.com.

