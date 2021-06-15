Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4, 3 Deals 2021: Top Early Apple Watch Savings Identified by Deal Stripe
Save on a wide range of Apple Watch deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring the top early Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE smartwatch offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of the top early Apple Watch SE, Series 6, 5, 4 & 3 deals for Prime Day, featuring offers on 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to $100 on the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon – the latest Apple Watch introduces new health monitoring features, such as blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, with an Always-On Retina display
- Save on the Apple Watch SE at Amazon – check live prices on the Apple Watch SE, with a larger Retina OLED display and up to 2x faster than the Series 3
- Save up to $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon – available in GPS and GPS+Cellular versions and 38mm and 42mm sizes
- Save up to $22 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – swimproof fitness smartwatch with S5 processor, 2nd-gen optical heart sensor and digital crown with haptic feedback
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon – 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker than the Series 3, with Milanese Loop and Sport Loop options
- Save up to 20% on top-rated Apple Watches at Amazon – check the latest deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 and SE smartwatches
More Apple deals:
- Save up to $150 on the iPhone 12 Pro at Amazon – the iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, has 5G speed, and is capable of low-light photography
- Save up to $287 on the iPhone 11 at Amazon – check the latest deals on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone 11
- Save up to $160 on the iPhone SE at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone SE
- Save up to $130 on the iPad at Amazon – the 2020 10.2-inch iPad is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and is compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard
- Save up to $200 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Save up to 33% on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – featuring active noise cancellation, transparency mode and adaptive EQ, with 24 hours battery life from its wireless charging case
- Save up to 60% on Apple products at Amazon – check the latest savings on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and more
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy hundreds more live and upcoming offers. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Tracking your health and fitness has never been easier with the Apple Watch. If you want advanced data, the Apple Watch Series 6 is powerful enough to read your blood oxygen level and even take your ECG on the go. But if you want something more basic, the Apple Watch SE should be good enough. It’s able to provide you useful information on your workouts, sleeping habits, stress level, and heart rate. For something even more affordable, you can consider the Apple Watch Series 3.
