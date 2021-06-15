    • News

    Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4, 3 Deals 2021: Top Early Apple Watch Savings Identified by Deal Stripe

    Posted on

    Save on a wide range of Apple Watch deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring the top early Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE smartwatch offers

    BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of the top early Apple Watch SE, Series 6, 5, 4 & 3 deals for Prime Day, featuring offers on 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm Apple Watches. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

    Best Apple Watch deals:

    More Apple deals:

    Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy hundreds more live and upcoming offers. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

    Tracking your health and fitness has never been easier with the Apple Watch. If you want advanced data, the Apple Watch Series 6 is powerful enough to read your blood oxygen level and even take your ECG on the go. But if you want something more basic, the Apple Watch SE should be good enough. It’s able to provide you useful information on your workouts, sleeping habits, stress level, and heart rate. For something even more affordable, you can consider the Apple Watch Series 3.

