    Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2021 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Posted on
    • June 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2021
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 14, 2021

     

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid July 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 14, 2021.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of June 15, 2021, the Company had 107,413,793 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2021, the Company had 101,340,113 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 94,410,960 shares of common stock outstanding.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    May 2021

    Mar – May

     

    Modeled

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

    Weighted

    CPR

    2021 CPR

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

    Average

    (1-Month)

    (3-Month)

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Current

     

    Fair

    of

     

    Current

    Average

     

     

    Maturity

    (Reported

    (Reported

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

     

    Face

     

    Value

    Portfolio

     

    Price

    Coupon

    GWAC

    Age

    (Months)

    in Jun)

    in Jun)

     

    (-50 BPS)(1)

     

    (+50 BPS)(1)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    15yr 2.5

    $

    232,960

     

    $

    246,395

    5.72

    %

    $

    105.77

    2.50

    %

    2.87

    %

    5

    171

    2.97

    %

    3.37

    %

    $

    4,019

     

    $

    (4,735

    )

    15yr 4.0

     

    603

     

     

    655

    0.02

    %

     

    108.59

    4.00

    %

    4.50

    %

    37

    119

    8.06

    %

    8.17

    %

     

    7

     

     

    (8

    )

    15yr Total

     

    233,563

     

     

    247,050

    5.73

    %

     

    105.77

    2.50

    %

    2.88

    %

    6

    171

    2.98

    %

    3.39

    %

     

    4,026

     

     

    (4,743

    )

    20yr 2.0

     

    147,148

     

     

    150,167

    3.48

    %

     

    102.05

    2.00

    %

    2.87

    %

    5

    235

    3.55

    %

    3.15

    %

     

    2,439

     

     

    (3,396

    )

    20yr Total

     

    147,148

     

     

    150,167

    3.48

    %

     

    102.05

    2.00

    %

    2.87

    %

    5

    235

    3.55

    %

    3.15

    %

     

    2,439

     

     

    (3,396

    )

    30yr 2.5

     

    677,061

     

     

    703,866

    16.33

    %

     

    103.96

    2.50

    %

    3.46

    %

    7

    350

    10.58

    %

    8.89

    %

     

    12,401

     

     

    (18,114

    )

    30yr 3.0

     

    2,182,017

     

     

    2,332,316

    54.12

    %

     

    106.89

    3.00

    %

    3.50

    %

    5

    353

    6.30

    %

    6.75

    %

     

    46,400

     

     

    (60,708

    )

    30yr 3.5

     

    577,397

     

     

    628,169

    14.57

    %

     

    108.79

    3.50

    %

    4.00

    %

    18

    336

    16.89

    %

    21.74

    %

     

    10,550

     

     

    (14,259

    )

    30yr 4.0

     

    50,022

     

     

    55,108

    1.28

    %

     

    110.17

    4.00

    %

    4.63

    %

    60

    294

    18.78

    %

    27.75

    %

     

    1,098

     

     

    (1,201

    )

    30yr 4.5

     

    81,625

     

     

    90,816

    2.11

    %

     

    111.26

    4.50

    %

    5.00

    %

    24

    332

    26.63

    %

    31.17

    %

     

    1,181

     

     

    (1,551

    )

    30yr Total

     

    3,568,122

     

     

    3,810,275

    88.41

    %

     

    106.79

    3.03

    %

    3.63

    %

    9

    348

    9.47

    %

    11.19

    %

     

    71,630

     

     

    (95,833

    )

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    3,948,833

     

     

    4,207,492

    97.62

    %

     

    106.55

    2.96

    %

    3.55

    %

    9

    334

    8.86

    %

    10.27

    %

     

    78,095

     

     

    (103,972

    )

    Structured RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    628,945

     

     

    98,447

    2.28

    %

     

    15.65

    3.63

    %

    4.19

    %

    57

    291

    24.24

    %

    40.44

    %

     

    (6,964

    )

     

    5,768

     

    Inverse Interest-Only Securities

     

    57,112

     

     

    3,975

    0.09

    %

     

    6.96

    3.79

    %

    4.40

    %

    45

    308

    15.28

    %

    39.07

    %

     

    (221

    )

     

    (187

    )

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    686,057

     

     

    102,422

    2.38

    %

     

    14.93

    3.64

    %

    4.21

    %

    56

    292

    23.49

    %

    40.14

    %

     

    (7,185

    )

     

    5,581

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,634,890

     

    $

    4,309,914

    100.00

    %

     

     

    3.06

    %

    3.65

    %

    16

    328

    11.03

    %

    12.50

    %

    $

    70,910

     

    $

    (98,391

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

    Average

     

    Hedge

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Notional

     

    Period

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

     

    Balance

     

    End

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(1)

     

    (+50 BPS)(1)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000

    )

     

    Dec-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (125

    )

    $

    125

     

    Swaps

     

    (1,355,000

    )

     

    Dec-2026

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (38,961

    )

     

    38,961

     

    5-Year Treasury Future

     

    (269,000

    )

     

    Sep-2021(2)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (8,599

    )

     

    8,532

     

    10-Year Treasury Ultra

     

    (23,500

    )

     

    Sep-2021(3)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,509

    )

     

    1,987

     

    TBA

     

    (400,000

    )

     

    Jun-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (5,619

    )

     

    8,688

     

    Swaptions

     

    (244,350

    )

     

    May-2022

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (7,188

    )

     

    6,301

     

    Yield Curve Spread Floor

     

    (150,000

    )

     

    Feb-2023

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    n/a

     

     

    n/a

     

    Hedge Total

    $

    (2,491,850

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (63,001

    )

    $

    64,594

     

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    7,909

     

    $

    (33,797

    )

    (1)

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (2)

    Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.94 at May 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $333.4 million.

    (3)

    Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $145.55 at May 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $34.2 million.

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value

    Portfolio

    As of May 31, 2021

     

     

     

     

    As of May 31, 2021

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    3,396,877

    78.8

    %

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    342,197

    7.9

    %

    Freddie Mac

     

    913,037

    21.2

    %

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    3,967,717

    92.1

    %

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,309,914

    100.0

    %

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,309,914

    100.0

    %

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of May 31, 2021

     

    Borrowings

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

    $

    379,933

     

    9.2

    %

     

    0.11

    %

    34

    7/12/2021

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

     

    368,505

     

    8.9

    %

     

    0.14

    %

    61

    8/13/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.

     

    353,215

     

    8.5

    %

     

    0.18

    %

    44

    7/26/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    345,507

     

    8.4

    %

     

    0.18

    %

    91

    9/7/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    342,467

     

    8.3

    %

     

    0.11

    %

    49

    8/26/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    295,929

     

    7.2

    %

     

    0.11

    %

    63

    8/12/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

     

    225,653

     

    5.5

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    62

    8/19/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    224,818

     

    5.4

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    30

    7/12/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc.

     

    204,081

     

    4.9

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    54

    8/19/2021

    Nomura Securities International, Inc.

     

    201,930

     

    4.9

    %

     

    0.11

    %

    41

    7/23/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

     

    197,170

     

    4.8

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    42

    7/12/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    175,835

     

    4.3

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    44

    8/11/2021

    Barclays Capital Inc.

     

    150,511

     

    3.6

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    42

    7/12/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

     

    141,669

     

    3.4

    %

     

    0.15

    %

    43

    7/14/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    98,634

     

    2.4

    %

     

    0.14

    %

    96

    10/8/2021

    Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

     

    96,703

     

    2.3

    %

     

    0.10

    %

    47

    7/19/2021

    Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.

     

    96,139

     

    2.3

    %

     

    0.12

    %

    68

    8/12/2021

    BMO Capital Markets Corp.

     

    89,396

     

    2.2

    %

     

    0.13

    %

    44

    7/14/2021

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    62,469

     

    1.5

    %

     

    0.14

    %

    10

    6/10/2021

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    48,931

     

    1.2

    %

     

    0.16

    %

    3

    6/3/2021

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    32,945

     

    0.8

    %

     

    0.11

    %

    54

    7/26/2021

    Total Borrowings

    $

    4,132,440

     

    100.0

    %

     

    0.13

    %

    52

    10/8/2021

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

