Onward and Upward: Sentient Jet Continues Global Expansion in Anticipation of Summer Travel Demand and Expands Its Products to Address International Territories

Private aviation leader and inventor of the Jet Card gears up for busiest summer on record and rolls out new program features, guaranteed International pricing, as well as a robust sustainability initiative

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company, is building on the international expansion it started in May with new offerings and initiatives to meet anticipated demand from Jet Card Owners as the world becomes vaccinated, various country borders unlock, and consumers look forward to traveling again.

On the heels of its Transatlantic Program, which launched last month and offers Jet Card Owners guaranteed availability for one-way trips between New York and London, Sentient Jet is continuing to expand internationally by introducing guaranteed hourly pricing to destinations worldwide. This new service offers Jet Card Owners more global accessibility at a competitive, fixed international rate and leverages Sentient Jet’s London office to offer easy access to international territories, guaranteed with 72 hours notice (within zones). As with all of their flights, Sentient Jet’s guaranteed international pricing ensures the price, jet, mechanical recovery, insurance, and client service are all locked in at one rate that is simply debited from the flyer’s Jet Card. The combination of the Transatlantic Program and this new international offering allows Jet Card Owners to fly direct from New York to London at a fixed rate, and from there continue onward to worldwide destinations such as Geneva or Moscow at a guaranteed rate on a Light, Mid, Super-Mid or Large Cabin aircraft.

As Sentient Jet broadens its international operations, it is also sharpening its focus on sustainably. Since January 2021, every Sentient Jet flight flown is both carbon and emissions neutral. This goes beyond most common carbon offset programs by offsetting all aviation emissions, including water vapor, aerosols, and nitrous oxide, which together account for two thirds of emissions an aircraft produces when flying. Through its new sustainability initiative, and at no expense to Jet Card Owners, Sentient Jet is offsetting all flights 300% to account for other, non-CO2 emissions by funding a multitude of carbon offset projects like forestry and renewable energy that reduce emissions equivalent to those from flying. Sentient Jet has teamed with environmental leader 4AIR to review its flight volumes, shared impact in the skies, and various options to drive its new sustainability initiative forward.

“Sentient Jet’s continued international expansion and guaranteed pricing to international territories will offer our Jet Card Owners a more seamless way to fly globally this summer as the world opens up and people look forward to reconnecting with friends and family,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “We’re excited about the outlook for Sentient Jet for 2021, which is shaping up to be our busiest year on record. Our flight volume this summer is expected to exceed pre-pandemic summers by 30-50%, a trend we anticipate will continue into the fall as our Jet Card Owners keep embracing private aviation as a utility to travel safely. With that said, we are proud to accommodate this surge responsibly with the addition of our sustainability program.”

With over 20 years of operation, Sentient Jet has invested millions of dollars in service and safety infrastructure, including private aviation’s first Independent Safety Advisory Board and a Chief Safety Officer. Sentient Jet clients receive access to a sanitized fleet and strict procedures are in place to ensure that both crew and clients are healthy and safe to travel.

For more information about Sentient Jet’s international flights, please call (866) 602-0044, or visit www.sentient.com.

About Sentient Jet:

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the world. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety, health, and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

