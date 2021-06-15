ForgeRock Appoints David Burden As Chief Information Officer

Former Quantcast, Apple, and NetApp IT Executive will focus on digital transformation to further elevate customer, partner and employee experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ForgeRock®, a global digital identity leader, today announced the appointment of David Burden as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). Burden will oversee IT operations, provide strategic direction for the company’s enterprise systems and deliver technology solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence to support its rapidly scaling business, while also improving employee productivity and customer experience. He will report to John Fernandez, ForgeRock’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Operations.





“David has built an impressive career leading transformative IT initiatives and building high performance teams at several of the world’s largest tech companies,” said ForgeRock CFO and EVP, of global operations John Fernandez. “As we continue to innovate and evolve our IT systems to support our growing employee base, David will drive our internal technology strategy to help us scale.”

Burden has more than 20 years of experience working in the technology industry at large enterprises, including Apple, Hitachi, Quantcast, Virgin Media and NetApp. As the Chief Information Officer at Quantcast, Burden built the global IT organization and managed its geographic expansion into Europe, Australia and South East Asia.

“With a year of remote work behind us, hybrid work environments on the horizon and the continued rise of the digital economy, it’s an exciting time to take on the role of CIO at ForgeRock,” said Burden. “I’m honored to be a part of ForgeRock’s journey and look forward to doing my part to help people simply and safely access the connected world.”

