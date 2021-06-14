Verishop Launches New Livestream Shopping Feature on Social Commerce Platform

More than 115 experts, influencers and brands to livestream and connect with fans about more than 125,000 products conveniently available on Verishop

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#URW–We are thrilled to announce that Verishop is launching Livestream Shopping in the Verishop iOS app to bring a new way to discover products, and connect with experts and brands on our social commerce platform.





Livestream Shopping on Verishop combines the social functionality of livestreaming with a seamless lifestyle shopping experience, built to complement our existing social shopping tools and best-in-class e-commerce platform. Beginning today, we are launching more than 125 livestream shopping programs a week, 12 hours a day, hosted by more than 115 expert streamers who will share, show and answer questions about the 125,000-plus products on Verishop.

We started Verishop two years ago to create a social shopping destination that brings joy back to online shopping. Historically, online shopping has largely been lonely, search-driven and uninspiring. E-commerce platforms with large selections are lacking in delightful ways to discover new products. Social media destinations are inspirational but are disconnected from the shopping functionality, creating friction and confusion.

The launch of Livestream Shopping on the Verishop iOS app is our next step in seamlessly combining ways to discover, connect and shop in an engaging app designed for commerce.

We are beginning with more than 115 streamers, who are diverse and talented experts, influencers and brand voices that will be able to share their expertise and connect with their fans. This includes personalities like model and entrepreneur Kate Bock; actress and influencer Inanna Sarkis; Gen-Z rising star and former campaign strategist for Kamala Harris, Deja Foxx; YouTube stars Jourdan Sloane and Gabriel Zamora; TikTok favorite Taylor Hage; celebrity stylist Courtney Mays; and brands like R+Co, Nicole Saldana and 1822 Denim. In the coming months, we will open Livestream Shopping to a broader number of streamers.

However our users want to shop — and our brands and creators want to tell the stories behind products — we’ve designed that experience.

Livestream Shopping: Our newest way to shop, watch and chat with expert streamers in real time about products, trends and brands, and get exclusive style tips and discounts.

Shop Party: Users can hang out and shop online with up to 5 friends in a private video commerce experience created for browsing and checking out together — anytime, from anywhere.

Shoppable Content Feed: Scroll through photos and videos for inspiration and shop directly from the content, tagged with products with the help of artificial intelligence. Show off your own style by creating your own profile, and sharing content and collections. Approved Verishop Creators can also make 10 percent commission on any purchase made through shoppable content they post on the app.

Seamless Commerce Experience with Wide Lifestyle Selection: The best-in-class platform that supports all the ways you can discover and shop 2,000 vetted lifestyle brands, including free shipping and returns on orders over $35, 24/7 customer care, best price guarantee, and product recommendations, curated collections and search ability.

Discover the Verishop social commerce experience to discover unique brands and trends, and chat with streamers in real time by downloading the Verishop iOS app.

Verishop: Share your ideas & Shop endless inspiration.

