Tabula Rasa Farms Opens Farmhouse in Heart of Willamette Valley

Carlton’s new Scandinavian-inspired vacation rental home features full-service kitchen, two master bedrooms, open living and dining area, as well as expansive valley views

CARLTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestAirBnBs—Tabula Rasa Farms has opened a Scandinavian-inspired Farmhouse vacation rental home in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Located just minutes from downtown Carlton, The Farmhouse sits atop a hill overlooking the lush pastures of Tabula Rasa Farms, a working farm and thought-leader in the regenerative agriculture movement.

“We are so excited to be able to offer people a chance to relax and experience life on a sustainable farm that is committed to respecting this land and the animals raised here,” said artist-turned-farmer Brenda Smola-Foti, owner of Tabula Rasa Farms. “Whether you’re looking for a fun getaway, or the opportunity to learn more about cultivating harmony between land, animals and people, Tabula Rasa Farms offers all that and more in an up-close-and-personal way.”

The Farmhouse features a spacious open floor plan with light and a feeling of connection with the land that surrounds it. The pastoral views are stunning, and the modern décor has a Scandinavian influence with high ceilings, a wood fired stove, two separate master suites and fully equipped gourmet kitchen. The Farmhouse provides coffee, tea, eggs from its pastured laying hens and breakfast sausage from Chef Brett Uniss. The artwork throughout brings a unique warmth and colorful grounding to the space.

The large deck is equipped with a grill and has both covered and uncovered sections. Just outside the front door is a pond, one of the many permaculture features on the farm and a favorite gathering place for wildlife.

A minute from The Farmhouse, guests will find the Tabula Rasa Farms Farm Stand stocked with unique locally sourced and seasonal delights, such as hazelnuts, honey, apple cider and hard cider, along with wellness products like teas, tonics, herbs, spice packets, lotions and more. Visitors will also be able to take home farm fresh eggs and pastured pork, including chops, hams, bacon, sausage and brats. Grass-fed, grass-finished cuts of beef, including steaks and ground beef, are also available for purchase.

Guests of The Farmhouse will also be invited to take a guided tour of the farm, where they’ll meet the wonderful animals, learn about rotational grazing and see firsthand the restorative power of permaculture water retention landscapes. Tours run between 45 and 60 minutes, and for pricing please visit: https://www.tabularasafarms.com/farm-tours/.

For more information about The Farmhouse @ Tabula Rasa Farms and Farm Stand, please visit tabularasafarms.com,.instagram.com/tabularasafarms/ and airbnb.com/rooms/49690661?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=7ae9f18a-6408-45b5-8688-4a795d7b09ba.

For high-resolution images of The Farmhouse @ Tabula Rasa Farms, please see: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jFbCahjgJvJ8N0YzvVOUk60U4vgTpoh2?usp=sharing

About Tabula Rasa Farms

Tabula Rasa Farms is a small pasture farm located in Oregon wine country just minutes from downtown Carlton in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Founded by artist turned farmer, Brenda Smola-Foti, it is dedicated to regenerative agriculture practices, maintaining a sustainable farm ecosystem where animals thrive, the land is enriched, and the community is welcome. Tabula Rasa Farms raises grass-fed, grass-finished beef, pastured pork and pasture-raised laying hens, naturally and respectfully. The property includes a Farm Stand featuring its flavorful, nutrient dense meats as well as locally made artisanal products and wines along with a Farmhouse vacation rental home and guided tours of the surrounding acreage. Learn more at TabulaRasaFarms.com and https://www.instagram.com/tabularasafarms/.

