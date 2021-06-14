Pro Dreams and I Got It Form Partnership

Pro Dreams will assist I Got It in logistics services and sourcing product for its NFL Activations.

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pro Dreams, a leading auction company focused on sports memorabilia, has signed a logistics services and cooperation agreement with I Got It Holdings Corporation. I Got It provides marketplace and auction technology for sports teams and leagues including a number of teams in the NFL and NBA. On I Got It’s digital marketplaces integrated in team apps, fans can purchase in-game memorabilia, unique experiences, and digital collectibles.

Initially, Pro Dreams will assist I Got It with the execution of its activations with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs. Pro Dreams will provide outsourced merchandising, inventory and shipping functions for I Got It.

“Jacob and I are very excited to partner with I Got it as we believe that together we can bring every fan closer to the game and deliver a truly unique experience. We are looking forward to our growing relationship as we strive to bring our service to an arena or stadium near you,” said William (“Trey”) Ledbetter, Owner and Member Manager of Pro Dreams.

In addition to leading inventory and shipping logistics, Pro Dreams will work with I Got It to innovate sourcing of game used and autographed memorabilia from the marketplace to supplement team issued product and also turnkey I Got It’s on-premises activations in the fall.

“We are excited to build on our existing partnership with Pro Dreams and admire the business built by Trey and Jacob. Partnering with industry experts like Pro Dreams allows us to focus on development to stay on the cutting edge of memorabilia, digital collectibles, and tech innovation,” remarked Nicole Johnson, Vice Chairperson and Co-Founder.

I Got It’s app and its team partner apps are available on all iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded by visiting www.igotitapp.com. A web version of the App will be available soon.

Pro Dreams

Pro Dreams is a sports memorabilia auction company that manages onsite and logistical operations for many professional organizations and universities, including Louisiana State University and the University of Mississippi. We provide a one-stop solution to fundraise for athletic departments and provide a revenue stream through silent auctions. Pro Dreams, a DBA of Southern Fundraising, has many years of experience raising money for charity and in-stadium venues. With multi-year contracts in place, Pro Dreams will be seen for years to come in a stadium or arena near you.

I Got It

I Got It is a technology company devoted to providing best-in-class software solutions to help partners increase fan engagement and drive revenue, through its unique marketplace and patented auction platform. I Got It has multi-year partnerships with franchises in the NFL and NBA and has direct deals with over 40+ elite athletes across sports. These current and retired athletes are also shareholders of the corporation and partners in digital collectibles. While I Got It can deliver its technology as a standalone app or as a white label solution, its primary offering is an integrated feature, bringing the action to existing users of the respective team or partner apps. For more information, visit www.igotitapp.com, download one of our existing partner apps, and follow on social media: @igotitauction for IG, FB and TW.

Contacts

Nicole Johnson, Vice Chairperson and Co-Founder



[email protected]