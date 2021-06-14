LibDib Launches Industry’s First Web-Based and Mobile Barrel Market

Licensed California wholesale Buyers can now browse small-batch, barrel selections online or via their mobile devices.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#barrels—LibDib, today launched the LibDib Barrel Market, the industry’s first web and mobile based market for purchasing spirits barrels. For the first time ever, California licensed retail Buyers can now browse and purchase barrel selections online or via LibDib’s mobile iOS app. The LibDib Barrel Market offers unique, small-batch, aged spirits from producers located around the country. The marketplace is now live in California and will be expanding into LibDib’s five additional markets (CO, FL, IL, WI, NY) shortly.





“We’ve found huge success selling barrels via the LibDib model for the past six months,” said Dana Huber of Starlight Distillery in Indiana and a beta tester for the new program. “I’m thrilled about the official launch of the Barrel Market as now we can showcase all of our unique barrel offerings to Buyers in all LibDib states.”

“The LibDib Barrel Market presents an incredible new opportunity for us to sell Taconic’s award-winning, hand-crafted bourbon and rye whiskies into the market,” said Sean O’Donnell of Taconic Distillery. “Their seamless technology makes it easy and efficient, allowing us to focus on selling New York’s #1 Bourbon to our highly valued customers.”

“Unique barrel picks of different expressions is something our Buyers ask for every day and we are excited to deliver this huge value-added service,” said Helene Venegas, Sr. Director of Innovation Revenue at LibDib. “The launch of the LibDib Barrel Market gives every Maker the opportunity to showcase offerings to a very engaged audience of Buyers across our markets, delivering extremely unique offerings to the end consumer.”

Makers can sign up for free at LibDib.com, then upload and price barrel offerings. Once all compliance requirements are met, restaurants, bars and retailers are able to curate, shop, discover and purchase barrell picks—all online. LibDib adds a standard low 14% mark-up.

To Purchase on LibDib

LibDib is available to any licensed California Buyer. It’s free to sign up and licensed Buyers can do so either online or via the LibDib Mobile iOS app. More information can be found at LibDib.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages, currently operating in California, New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

