Anderson-DuBose Named McDonald’s U.S. Supplier of the Year

LORDSTOWN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McDonald’s USA recently awarded The Anderson-DuBose Company, a leader in the food service distribution industry and a wholly owned African-American company, as its 2021 U.S. Supplier of the Year. Anderson-DuBose has provided paper and food supplies to over 450 McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia for 30 years. McDonald’s Supply Chain is ranked in the leagues of other companies like Apple, Amazon and P&G by Gartner who is the world’s leading research and advisory company.

“Anderson-DuBose went so far above and beyond its support of the McDonald’s system that it is nearly impossible to quantify the full extent of their impact,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “They were involved in nearly every aspect of the Covid-19 crisis and recovery, coped with a record year of natural disasters and continuously supplied our U.S. restaurants. They saw opportunities to work systematically for improvement and mutual benefit, and they reflect the epitome of what it truly means to be the supplier of the year.”

The award is presented biennially to the food, paper or product supplier that makes the most significant impact on, and contribution to, McDonald’s U.S. business results from the previous years. Criteria include commitment to quality and food safety; product, equipment and process innovation; exemplary customer service; and value.

Founded in Cleveland in 1991, Anderson-DuBose is a full-service, family-owned food distribution company that handles a variety of products related to the food industry, including packaged goods, produce, dairy, frozen and promotional products.

“To be named one of the top supply chain partners in the U.S. by McDonald’s is a tremendous honor,” said Warren Anderson, founder and CEO. “We are elated to be part of the McDonald’s family, and we are grateful to all of our associates who make Anderson-DuBose synonymous with excellence, dedication and quality.

“This accomplishment is even more meaningful because of the commitment, grit and loyalty our team demonstrated in overcoming the many challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presented during the year.”

Anderson-DuBose operates two facilities – one in Lordstown, Ohio, and one in Rochester, New York.

Widely recognized as an industry innovator and as a top performer in service and food safety, the company is particularly proud of its sustainability initiatives. In recent years, its facilities have maintained a zero-waste status by diverting more than 90 percent of its waste, while the recent installation of solar panels offsets 21 percent of its electricity needs. In addition, the company has invested in clean-burning CNG tractors and an electric yard tractor.

Anderson-DuBose’s strong reputation for diversity, empowerment and best-in-class pay and benefits consistently earns the company awards as an outstanding employer. Among recent honors is the #1 Midsize Workplace from Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer. Team members and the company are active in their communities and invest in local charities in the areas of performing arts, medicine, music, children, animals, food pantries and veterans’ causes, among others.

The Anderson-DuBose Company is dedicated to being a leader in the distribution industry by providing world-class service and brand protection to our valued business partners. Our esteemed associates are committed to operational excellence, continuous improvement, environmental sustainability, respect for each other, community engagement, and ethical conduct while fostering a culture of employee appreciation.

