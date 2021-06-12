Ubisoft Reveals Rocksmith™+, the Future of Interactive Music Learning

Experience unlimited access to guitar learning in Rocksmith+

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced Rocksmith+, a new subscription service that teaches players how to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. Building upon the award-winning Rocksmith method, which has helped almost five million people learn how to play guitar, Rocksmith+ will release Summer 2021 for Windows PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store.* Rocksmith+ will also launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 in Fall 2021. Rocksmith+ will be available on iOS and Android devices at a later date.

Compatible with acoustic, electric, and bass guitars, Rocksmith+ will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions more in the future, within genres spanning from rock, classic, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal, country, Latin, R&B, and more. At launch, Rocksmith+ will have a variety of authentic arrangements that represent songs the way the artists originally played them, and all songs in the library will be playable with chord charts for players to hum and strum to.

Users can take advantage of an entire suite of new and improved practice tools including Riff Repeater, wherein they can directly practice specific riffs in their favorite songs; and Adaptive Difficulty, wherein Rocksmith+ dynamically adjusts to a guitar player’s skill level while they play. These tools are designed to give guitar players control over their learning journey. Rocksmith+ will be available for $14.99 for a 1-month subscription, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, the team behind Rocksmith® that provided guitar learning for over 10 years, Rocksmith+ is the only subscription service that offers interactive music learning using official song masters and powerful real-time feedback.** 95% of Rocksmith guitar players have improved their skills, and Rocksmith+ builds on the proven method with new songs, learning modes, and practice tools to be added for years to come.*** In addition to improving their mechanics, users will also receive access to free online videos to learn about proper technique, music theory, gear, instrument care, and more.

In addition, users can play with an acoustic guitar or an electric instrument and amp using the Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app, which offers phone-as-mic technology. By pairing their mobile device with their PC or console, the on-board microphone can track their guitar – allowing them to play with no additional gear needed. Rocksmith+ is also compatible with consoles using the Rocksmith Real Tone Cable. For PC users, Rocksmith+ is compatible using the Real Tone Cable or existing guitar interfaces on electric and acoustic-electric instruments.**** Rocksmith+ is also partnered with Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Ibanez, Ernie Ball, Ernie Ball Music Man, Marshall, Orange, and Mesa/Boogie.

Rocksmith Workshop, a new user-generated content system that allows users to add arrangements from a list of pre-licensed songs to the library, will bring the music community to the heart of Rocksmith+. For the first time, the Rocksmith community has more control over adding the arrangements they want when they want. The publicly accessible Rocksmith Workshop will let users create all aspects of a song from the transcription to the tones. Community arrangements are peer-reviewed for quality and available to all users.

Rocksmith+ has world premiere learning tools that takes the guesswork out of music mastery. But even the world’s premier music learning software needs to be fine-tuned for the millions of songs coming down the road. To test Rocksmith+ for free during its PC closed beta, please visit rocksmith.com/beta.*****

About Rocksmith+

Rocksmith+ is the future of interactive music learning; a new subscription service which teaches users how to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. It builds upon the award-winning Rocksmith method and innovative practice tools developed by Ubisoft San Francisco. With improved state-of-the-art note detection, real-time feedback, practice tools designed to give guitar players control, all-new personalized recommendations, and the only ever-growing library with master recordings, Rocksmith+ is the premiere music-learning software.

