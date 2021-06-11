SoFi Announces Election of Ruzwana Bashir to its Board of Directors

Bashir Joins Newest Board Members Harvey Schwartz and Dick Costolo

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi announced today the election of Ruzwana Bashir to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Ruzwana join our Board,” said Tom Hutton, chairman of the Board. “I look forward to having her as a colleague and the opportunity to continue to help build SoFi, together.”

“2020 and 2021 have been a record time at SoFi as we have achieved significant company milestones including reaching over two million members, achieving positive adjusted EBITDA, and, most importantly, officially entering the public markets,” said Anthony Noto, CEO and board director. “Ruzwana’s experience as a founder and entrepreneur in developing a technology platform to better serve enterprises and consumers will provide valuable insight to SoFi as we execute our strategy. She will be instrumental in helping our Board and management deliver on our mission of helping SoFi members achieve financial independence.”

Ruzwana is CEO and Founder of Peek.com, an award-winning platform for booking experiences (such as ziplining, boat rentals and cooking classes). Peek.com combines a marketplace with powerful booking and payment software tools for businesses. Peek.com has had $1.5 billion in bookings and raised $50 million in funding. Forbes named the company “America’s next travel unicorn” and a Best Startup Employer in 2021.

Ruzwana is also an angel investor and Scout for Sequoia Capital, investing in companies such as Clubhouse and Living Carbon. Ruzwana has been named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs, Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business and was a Finalist for E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year. She is a Young Global Leader for the World Economic Forum and previously worked at Goldman Sachs and the Blackstone Group. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was a Fulbright Scholar, and a BA from Oxford University, where she was President of the Oxford Union.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Board of SoFi, a company that so clearly understands the needs of their core consumers, providing them with a full suite of services, tools, and support for every step in their journey to financial independence,” said Ruzwana Bashir. “I look forward to working with the Board, Anthony and the SoFi team to help even more people get their money right.”

Additionally, SoFi recently announced the additions of Harvey Schwartz, former President and co-Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, and Dick Costolo, former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, to its Board of Directors.

