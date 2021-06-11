Procession, An Augmented-Reality Artwork Of Our Not-So-Distant Future, Debuts At The Tribeca Festival

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dustin Yellin, in collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation, Droga5, Squint/Opera, Q Department, Mach1 and Vrai Pictures, today announced the launch of Procession , a new interactive artwork that lets anyone in the world place a Dustin Yellin sculpture in their immediate environment and bring the art to life through complete explorative immersion, revealing hundreds of narratives within the piece. Set to debut globally at this year’s Tribeca Festival, Procession is a groundbreaking augmented-reality (AR) app experience set in a utopian world where human-created climate change wreaks havoc as you watch.

Procession is one of the first fine-art AR projects based on a realized sculpture to combine animation, collage and archival footage into an explorative interactive soundscape. It presents our near future, a period of global unrest and environmental destruction, spurred by raging flood waters and massive wildfires. Humanity is faced with a choice: living in ignorance or uniting to preserve what’s left of our planet.

“My goal has always been to democratize art and create a living, breathing canvas that can be affected by every participant who touches it. Procession presents our near future, a period of global unrest and environmental destruction, spurred by raging flood waters and massive wildfires,” said Dustin Yellin.

Through the accessibility of its art, Procession unites people in taking action to preserve our natural environment. Through education, awareness and a directive that links to National Wildlife Federation’s nonprofit climate initiatives, Procession joins the fight to preserve our delicate ecosystem before we lose it.

“The experience of becoming part of Dustin’s art makes it clear that each of us has an impact on our planet and when we choose to take the steps necessary to protect wildlife and the natural world, we will be able to create a more equitable and sustainable planet for everyone,” said Carey Stanton, Head of Innovation Partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. “We are thrilled to be the wildlife conservation partner for Procession.”

Procession was created in a unique collaboration of established creative and production partners including global creative agency Droga5, creative studio Squint/Opera, music studios Q Department and Mach1, and immersive design studio Vrai Pictures.

“We’ve been working on this collaboration for quite some time, and it’s a pleasure to see the work of Dustin, Droga5 and our partners finally realized in such a pure, impactful way,” said Director of Innovation at Droga5 Justin Durazzo. “We’re really excited to deliver this interactive art piece in our rapidly evolving tech and climate landscape and hope everyone—regardless of their age, beliefs or background—will relate to it.”

“The partnership was driven by our desire to make this world more intricate and immersive, more fun and educational. Technology allowed us to add animation and special effects, social interactions and gaming achievements to create a brand new artwork that truly leverages the medium it is made with,” said Director of Technology at Squint/Opera Elie Zananiri. “We are very proud of this collaboration and how the AR experience turned out.”

Procession is available on Apple iOS and Android (listed as Procession AR). To download the experience, go to www.Procession.World .

About Dustin Yellin

Dustin Yellin is an artist who lives in Brooklyn, New York, and is the founder and director of Pioneer Works , a multidisciplinary cultural center in Red Hook, Brooklyn. His work has been exhibited at Amorepacific Museum, Brooklyn Museum, City Museum, Colección Solo, Corning Museum of Glass, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Museo Del Palacio de Bellas Artes, SCAD Museum of Art, Tacoma Museum, and with Creative Time, amongst many others. Yellin is often featured in diverse media ranging from the New York Times, to Artforum, Vanity Fair, and TED. He holds an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

About National Wildlife Federation

The National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest and most trusted conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world. Follow them on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Droga5

Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, is a creative agency with offices in New York, London and Tokyo. From integrated communications and experience innovation to business design, Droga5 exists to build and sustain the most influential brands of the 21st century through creativity. Droga5 was founded in 2006 and has been recognized as Agency of the Year more than 25 times and was named both Ad Age and Adweek’s Agency of the Decade (2010–2019). Droga5 clients include Allstate, Amazon, Biofreeze, Chase, Essentia, The Hershey Company, IHOP, Kerrygold, Kimberly-Clark, lululemon, LVMH, Maserati, Mattress Firm, The New York Times and among others. Visit Droga5.com or @droga5 on all social platforms to get to know us better.

About Squint/Opera

Squint/Opera is a creative studio that brings together storytelling, media production, technology and design. The studio specialises in digital media and works with ambitious partners to communicate big ideas. With studios in London and New York, they have an international portfolio of clients, including the Empire State Building, V&A, The Metropolitan Museum, Battersea Power Station, Bordeaux Wine museum and Museum of Irish Literature.

About Q Department

Q Department is an award winning sound production studio focused on bringing Hollywood production value to XR through our proprietary, patented Mach1 sound technology.

About Vrai Pictures

Vrai Pictures is an XR design studio that seeks the truth in immersive media. We leverage emerging spatial computing technologies to explore the evolution of human-data interaction in order to build emotional, inclusive, and impactful experiences.

CONTACTS:

Walker Waugh

Director,

Dustin Yellin Studio [email protected]

Danny Hernandez

PR Director, Droga5

[email protected]



Mary Cunney

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procession-an-augmented-reality-artwork-of-our-not-so-distant-future-debuts-at-the-tribeca-festival-301310498.html

SOURCE Dustin Yellin LLC