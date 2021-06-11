    • News

    Cloud Records, LLC Featured Capathia Jenkins Fresh New Release “I Am Strong” Mixing Inspirational and Energizing R&B/Soul Fusion

    Posted on

    Crafting riveting musical composition, coupled with strong dynamic vocals, Cloud Records, LLC and their collaborators are setting their eyes on the prize as they release a refreshing and stirring new single, “I Am Strong”

    PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#YouTube–Rising star in the magnetic and stirring world of Broadway, Capathia Jenkins, Brooklyn-born and raised, is all set to inspire- Her Inspirational new single “I Am Strong” unveils on June 11, 2021 and showcases the unparalleled brilliance of songwriting and production. We believe this single will connect all of us to the times we are experiencing as a country, and as a world, as many great artists have done through their music.

    I Am Strong” has a powerful message of empowerment. Jenkins’ exceptional ability to bring messages of sheer positivity and self-liberation is transformational. Her vocal range embellishes every note with just the right amount of warmth and tenderness to evoke an emotional response. Order your copy today! Get the Music: on Apple Music, iTunes & Amazon https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2

    Find out more about Capathia Jenkins and ‘I Am Strong’ via the links provided. Contact information for interview requests located below.

    Spotify: https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capathianyc
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRCvQjNgCU7F3RhAZ-S6yvQ
    iTunes: https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2
    Website: https://capathiajenkins.com

    Contacts

    Maurine McFarlane

    Cloud Records, LLC

    (267) 566-6460

    [email protected]
    www.Cloudrecordsllc.com

