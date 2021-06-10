Punchbowl® Acquires Platform to Record & Preserve Memories, Launches Memento.com

Leader in celebrations technology expands into memories and digital keepsakes.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Punchbowl® (www.punchbowl.com), the Company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards, today announced the acquisition of VidHug, Inc., a privately held company known for its best-in-class group video technology. Punchbowl has leveraged this acquisition to springboard into a new market. Today, the Company announced the launch of Memento.com—a platform to record, make, and preserve memories from the most meaningful life celebrations and milestones. Technology from VidHug provided the foundation for Memento and is the beginning of the vision for the new platform.





“We’re excited to introduce the easiest way to make a group video,” said Matt Douglas, CEO, Punchbowl. “With this new product, we now offer families everything they need to plan an important holiday or milestone event on Punchbowl; and to record, make, and preserve the memories of that occasion forever on Memento.”

Memento by Punchbowl offers an easy way to record and organize media from a family’s most important celebrations, holidays, and milestones; make personalized digital keepsakes; and preserve these important memories forever. This new platform places the Company at the center of the family milestones that matter, and arrives just in time for Father’s Day and Graduation season.

Highlights of Memento include:

Produce a professional-quality group video with one click

Record, organize, and edit video clips from friends and family

Select colors, background music, and introductory text

Present the group video as a digital keepsake, surprise video gift, or virtual celebration

Easily make memories for any occasion—Birthday, Anniversary, Graduation, Holidays & more

In a separate release, Punchbowl announced new financing, which fueled the acquisition of VidHug (the technology behind Memento) and investments in two mobile apps for new parents. These transactions are part of a broader growth strategy for the Company.

To learn more about Memento by Punchbowl, visit https://www.memento.com

About Punchbowl, Inc.

Punchbowl is the company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for celebrations, holidays, and meaningful life memories. The Company runs its platform on Punchbowl.com, Memento.com, and best-in-class iOS and Android apps. More than 200 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on Punchbowl, and more than 5 million memories have been shared on Memento. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas and is located in Framingham, MA. To learn more, visit https://www.punchbowl.com/company

