Brace’s Embedded Digital Mortgage Servicing Experience Delivers Results Ahead of Expected Surge in Demand

Driven by consumer demand and accelerated by COVID-19, the mortgage origination industry saw a large increase in the adoption of digital solutions. This need for digital transparency, both for purchase and refinance home loans, and ease of use is now quickly moving into mortgage servicing. Process digitization will enable servicers to reduce paperwork and simplify the process for a better, faster consumer experience.

With 2.32% of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans currently in forbearance—double the normal level. In order to process a high number of consumers who are not able to make their payments during this time, the ability to provide a digital asset report would help servicers make decisions for a loss mitigation solution faster. As a result, Fannie Mae announced today a guideline update to D2-2-05, giving any servicer the ability to use approved third-party verification vendor to verify income and asset information from consumers, without the previously required additional approvals for each servicer/provider combo.

“Brace is uniquely positioned to support this growing digital need,” said Eric Rachmel, CEO of Brace. “We have been helping tens of thousands of consumers seeking automatic forbearances, streamlined options, or applying for full loss mitigation assistance. We are leading the charge for the adoption of transparent digital performance, enabling our customers to receive complete, eSigned applications from their consumers in minutes, while reducing their call center volume by 35%. We are the 1st to embed this process in our solution and are seeing growing traction, with 20% of completed applications including a digital asset report.”

Brace takes their modern forward-thinking methodology to every step of their servicing solution. In addition to digital asset reports, the homeowner application process also leverages streamlined communications and a data integration with FEMA. This integration notifies consumers in affected areas that financial assistance is available to them.

Fannie Mae recently announced a guidelines update can be found here: Announcement SVC-2021-03 – Servicing Guide Update | Fannie Mae.

Brace is elevating the mortgage experience ecosystem. Brace leverages a modern infrastructure, communication, and design in an end-to-end secure, compliant, and configurable cloud experience. This solution produces an efficient, transparent solution that enables actionable insights for every stakeholder – consumers, servicers, lenders, and investors – to intuitively maximize assets and unlock the financial performance for every home. Based in Los Angeles and New York, Brace’s executive team includes industry leaders from Wells Fargo, LendingHome, Doma, and Jetty. Brace’s customers include a number of the top ten largest U.S. mortgage servicers. To learn more, visit Brace.ai.

