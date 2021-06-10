Box Equities Acquires Home Depot and Pepsi Distribution Centers, Adding to Its Industrial Real Estate Portfolio

Chairman Haim Dabah brings deep retail expertise to a business profoundly disrupted by the irrevocable changes in the logistic landscape

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adding fuel to the already sizzling industrial real estate market, Box Equities, a new real estate investment group, announced today that it has acquired two new distribution centers, a 900,000-square-foot Home Depot-anchored distribution center in Missouri and a 150,000-square-foot Pepsi distribution center in Ohio. New York-based Box Equities, which launched only eight months ago, now owns and manages over 1.8 million square feet of industrial real estate.

The group’s founders are seasoned retail and real estate veterans Haim Dabah, Mac Dabah, Ori Schwartz and Michael Dabah. The company was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020 as consumers’ flight to e-commerce irrevocably changed the logistics landscape.

The skyrocketing adoption of e-commerce is not an anomaly. Indeed, it has led to a huge disruption in the global logistics industry, with vital warehouse space becoming increasingly valuable. The intersection of retail, logistics and real estate expertise uniquely positions Box Equities to help retailers unlock liquidity and enhance their balance sheets in a myriad of ways, including through creative leasing solutions.

“Understanding how the pivot to digital has affected many traditional retailers, we knew that the time was right to create a paradigm shift within the logistics industry for both brick-and-mortar and digital retailers alike,” said Haim Dabah, the group’s Chairman and founder. “Our team, relationships and experience uniquely position us to deliver on retailers’ needs to maximize their bottom line while providing investors, specifically on the private equity side, with a new investment vehicle in the retail space. The changes in the logistics industry are profound, as underscored by CBRE’s recent report stating that for each $1 billion in e-commerce sales, an additional 1.25 million square feet of distribution space is needed to support this growth.”

“We are laser-focused on unlocking significant value for retailers and brands wishing to expand or downsize their industrial footprint and take advantage of today’s market dynamics,” said Mac Dabah, Co-Founder and Managing Director. “We routinely work with local economic development authorities nationwide, creating jobs and generating investment opportunities in key markets. Just recently, we acquired a 200,000 square foot facility from the local economic development authority in Georgia, which underscores our emphasis in public/private partnerships and job creation.”

Box Equities’ founders are familiar names in the retail, real estate and law worlds:

Haim Dabah, Chairman, has 40 years of expertise in retail brand building, marketing and logistics with deep relationships with C-suite executives at every major retailer in the nation. Haim has built and sold several companies, including selling Regatta to a $20 billion Hong Kong-based global supply chain conglomerate.

Mac Dabah, Co-Founder and Managing Director, is an experienced commercial real estate investor with extensive logistics experience. As the co-founder and managing director of HDS Capital, he led the firm’s investments in Sharper Image, Hurley, Bebe, Brookstone and Justice.

Ori Schwartz, Co-Founder and Director of Acquisitions, is a seasoned real estate investment manager with a deep understanding of the e-commerce landscape. Prior to joining Box Equities, he served as director of acquisitions for a New York-based real estate development company, where he managed a $300 million portfolio.

Michael Dabah, General Counsel, brings a deep understanding of, and creative approach to, complex commercial real estate transactions. Following a career at several high-profile NYC firms, he became a founding partner of Stein, Adler, Dabah & Zelkowitz LLP and ensures that Box is able to quickly and thoughtfully navigate and close incoming deal flow.

