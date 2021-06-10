Amazon Music Launches DJ Mode: The Brand New, On-Demand Listening Experience Blends Music with Commentary from Artists and Hosts, Bringing Fans Even Closer to the Music They Love

All-new experience delivers personalized, hosted stations with top DJs, featured artists, and music experts who share captivating anecdotes, new music recommendations, and more

The first artist-led DJ Mode is hosted by Billie Eilish, introducing her favorite songs and the stories behind her new album, curated and voiced by the global superstar

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Today, Amazon Music announces DJ Mode, a brand new, on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization, control, and breadth of catalog of streaming with the vibrancy and personality of DJ-hosted radio—all in one destination. Listeners in the U.S. can opt in today to check out new, DJ-hosted stations across hip-hop, country, and pop, featuring music insights from industry experts and tastemakers, and drop-ins from top artists, plus music facts and trivia from Alexa. Learn more here.

“We’re continuing to revolutionize how listeners experience music, and with DJ Mode we’re combining the best of streaming and traditional radio,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With DJ Mode, fans can stream music selected just for them, while enjoying the personality of DJ-hosted radio. We’re also delighted that Billie Eilish is behind our first-ever artist-led DJ Mode experience, which gives fans access to her musical tastes and storytelling, hosted by one of the most innovative artists in the world.”

Beginning today, fans can opt in to experience DJ Mode across three of Amazon Music’s top stations—Rap Rotation, Country Heat, and All Hits—with additional stations to follow. These DJ Mode stations include song selection and sequencing personalized to listener tastes, and music commentary and storytelling that evolve with every listen as new music is released. Fans can also now access the first-ever artist-led DJ Mode, The Billie Eilish Takeover, where the global superstar shares her inspirations and influences alongside her favorite songs and behind-the-scenes stories. To begin listening with DJ Mode, Prime members and Amazon Music subscribers in the U.S. can opt in by requesting enabled stations using voice with Alexa; the recently announced Car Mode, which makes it easier to use Amazon Music while in the car; or the Amazon Music app for iOS, Android, and Fire TV. Stations include:

“Alexa, play Rap Rotation in DJ Mode”: Rap Rotation Radio is your new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation, featuring the hottest tracks from Cardi B, Big Sean, Lil Yachty, and more. Hosted by esteemed hip-hop personality DJ Letty, Rap Rotation Radio in DJ Mode features voices from the artists that are moving the culture forward, stories behind the hit songs, and much more.

Rap Rotation Radio is your new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation, featuring the hottest tracks from Cardi B, Big Sean, Lil Yachty, and more. Hosted by esteemed hip-hop personality DJ Letty, Rap Rotation Radio in DJ Mode features voices from the artists that are moving the culture forward, stories behind the hit songs, and much more. “Alexa, play Country Heat in DJ Mode”: Nashville country music radio host Kelly Sutton hosts Country Heat Radio in DJ Mode, which features some of the artists behind Nashville’s most important music including Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett.

Nashville country music radio host Kelly Sutton hosts Country Heat Radio in DJ Mode, which features some of the artists behind Nashville’s most important music including Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett. “Alexa, play All Hits in DJ Mode”: Amazon Music’s senior pop music programmer and former favorite Seattle radio host DJ Karen Wild takes listeners through the biggest songs in the world with All Hits Radio in DJ Mode. Hear from artists such as The Weeknd, Saweetie, and Bruno Mars, alongside the stories behind the tracks, featuring voices of the artists who created them.

Amazon Music’s senior pop music programmer and former favorite Seattle radio host DJ Karen Wild takes listeners through the biggest songs in the world with All Hits Radio in DJ Mode. Hear from artists such as The Weeknd, Saweetie, and Bruno Mars, alongside the stories behind the tracks, featuring voices of the artists who created them. “Alexa, play The Billie Eilish Takeover”: With The Billie Eilish Takeover, fans are invited behind the scenes into Billie’s process. They’ll listen to music curated by the global superstar and hear from Billie herself as she shares stories about her music, her musical influences, and why she picked some of her favorite songs to share with listeners. Billie’s limited-time, curated experience will continue to be updated with new stories about her music as new songs from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, are released. Fans can listen to The Billie Eilish Takeover ahead of her upcoming episode of the Prime Day Show, premiering June 17 on Prime Video, where she shares details about her set list for the show.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free. Listeners who want to listen to personalized music without commentary can continue to access these stations without DJ Mode.

About Billie Eilish

As seven-time Grammy Award-winning Billie Eilish prepares for the July 30 release of her album, Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Billie Eilish made history in 2020 as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards, receiving awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die.” Most recently, she took home both Record of the Year for everything i wanted and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “No Time To Die” at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 75 million songs and the latest new releases. And with Amazon Music HD, customers have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 75 million songs available in High Definition (HD), more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost, and live streaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr