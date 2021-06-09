SleepScore Labs Showcases Seven Research Contributions at SLEEP 2021, Continues Building Largest Applied Research Program for Sleep Solutions in the World

The Sleep Science Company continues rapid sleep research output with 19 published research pieces in 3 years.

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifestyle—SleepScore Labs, the Sleep Science Company behind the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, continues to drive the latest in sleep science and research with its third yearly presence at SLEEP 2021. This conference, considered one of the premier scientific gatherings in the sleep field, brings together over 5,000 clinicians, scientists, health care providers, and industry partners to discuss the latest innovations and developments. The accepted abstracts submitted by the SleepScore team include big data analyses on the relation between sleep and COVID-19, research focused on measuring specific impacts of consumer products on sleep, and more. This breadth and volume of research highlights SleepScore’s vision of putting sleep science at the center of the consumer health and wellness conversation.





“Recent publications in the journals of the SRS and AASM show that there is an increased interest from the scientific community in consumer sleep technology, interventions that target sleep improvement, but not sleep disorders per se, and big data on how people actually sleep in their own beds at home,” said Roy Raymann, PhD, principal sleep scientist and innovator at SleepScore Labs. “With our contributions to SLEEP 2021, we are guiding this trend and hope to see an increase in applied sleep research contributions in the coming years.”

As the sleep landscape rapidly expands and evolves, SleepScore has remained steady in its mission to deliver sleep improvement to the masses while also accelerating its research study output, with seven research abstracts accepted this year alone. The organization continues to lead the space through sleep science and objective data, applying it in a way that connects the dots across the sleep value chain from company-level sleep innovation to individual-level sleep improvement.

The SleepScore Labs team continues to focus on collecting and analyzing real-world sleep data, completing scientific studies on the impact of sleep interventions on sleep, and guiding users through personalized sleep improvement journeys. This focus has made them a distinctive scientific partner for organizations to collaborate with, cementing SleepScore Labs as the partner of choice for America’s leading companies. Their team has partnered with the likes of IFF for innovation research, Mattress Firm for an entire suite of digital services, and other nationwide health and wellness brands with a shared mission of improving the lives of millions through better sleep.

“SleepScore is the only company putting such a wide variety of consumer products through rigorous scientific testing using validated, contactless sleep measurement technology in an at-home setting,” said Holly Rus, PhD, Head of Scientific Research at SleepScore Labs. “We are thrilled to be sharing our applied research with the sleep science community as we continue to advance the understanding of sleep improvement.”

Pairing SleepScore’s 75 million hours of sleep data with their distinguished foothold in science and research empowers partner organizations to deliver science-backed sleep improvement to hundreds of millions of people.

