QSR International Releases Citavi Web

The world’s only all-in-one scholarly note-taking and reference management application is now available as cloud-based software-as-a-service, providing new access to intuitive knowledge management for researchers everywhere.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#research—QSR International, academic and research software development leader, today announced the release of Citavi Web, a web-based version of its popular Citavi knowledge management software. Citavi is the only all-in-one reference management and note taking solution. It streamlines analyzing sources, managing citations and organizing notes for researchers across all disciplines and fields of study.

Citavi Web is the easiest professional reference management software to learn and use and will support researchers to be successful in today’s remote, yet highly collaborative, research environment, regardless of individual team member operating system preferences. It offers a modern, intuitive interface designed for browser use, and a secure cloud-based environment to work in.

“In today’s challenging conditions, we’re thrilled to be offering researchers a way to streamline and enhance outcomes from collaboration,” said Chris Astle, CEO of QSR International. “Citavi has long been a sought-after tool in Europe and we’re excited to be bringing more valuable reference management capabilities to our customers around the world. Launching a web-based version to enable our customers to use Citavi regardless of their device or location was a natural progression.”

Citavi Web has been put through a rigorous beta program, yielding very positive feedback from many thousands of beta participants.

“We’ve seen a strong positive response from testers in relation to both the intuitiveness of the product and suitability for use on both Windows and Mac devices,” said Astle.

“What’s more, researchers can now couple Citavi Web with our NVivo software for qualitative research for a higher level of organization, insight and teamwork throughout their entire research journey.”

Citavi Web is now available and can be purchased directly from Citavi or through our authorized partner network globally.

More information on Citavi Web and free 30-day trials are available at www.citavi.com

About QSR International

QSR International offers solutions that support the innovators and problem-solvers of today and the leaders of tomorrow. With a decades-long history of supporting those who uncover rich insights to address large-scale problems with NVivo, improving research productivity and knowledge management with Citavi, as well as commitment to preparing students for a rapidly changing world with Sonia, QSR offers a portfolio of technology solutions that empower real world change. Headquartered in the United States, QSR International also maintains offices in Australia and throughout Europe. Learn more at www.qsrinternational.com

