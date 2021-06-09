Popular CBD Brand Wild by Nature Accelerates US Expansion With Entrance Into 300+ Circle K Locations

Wellness Brand Continues Bullish US Expansion Efforts with Focus On Convenience Category to Reach Untapped Consumers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cbd–Leading California wellness and CBD brand Wild By Nature (“Wild”) announced today its entrance into 300+ Circle K convenience store locations within Florida with hundreds more retail outlets on the horizon. Utilizing the convenience industry to boost consumer discovery, this milestone is yet another testament to the popularity and efficacy of Wild By Nature’s botanical-inspired collection of CBD vaporizers and CBD-only vaporizer pods.

“Wild By Nature’s agreement with Circle K creates a significant amount of momentum for our CBD products because it makes them more accessible to our target shopper who seeks both the wellness benefits of CBD and convenience,” said Wild President Jeremy Creighton. “We’re excited to see where this agreement takes us, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence in other Circle K locations. Our brand distribution strategy has focused primarily on the convenience channel and our range of products, packaging and point of sale have been designed with this in mind,” he added.

“This expansion will reach consumers across Florida, making Wild By Nature vaporizers & PODS one of the largest in the category,” said Wild COO, Wayne Jones. “To support this launch we have developed introductory specials to encourage purchase. We will be offering four CBD 100mg PODs at Circle K locations with retail pricing from $14.99,” added Wayne.

This expansive rollout by Wild By Nature into so many convenience store locations is a key indicator that the consumer market is hungry for clean CBD products that use high-quality ingredients, uphold high corporate standards, and take the utmost care in design, packaging, and third-party laboratory testing.

Focus groups and additional market research indicate that consumers gravitate to Wild By Nature’s unconventional flavor profiles in comparison to other CBD brand flavor offerings and would ultimately like the option of multi-flavor variety packs. This diversified option along with other innovations and technologies are imminent for the forward-thinking brand, with many more Wild By Nature company announcements planned for the remainder of 2021 and 2022. This is in addition to evolving their unique, state of the art vaporizer.

ABOUT WILD BY NATURE: Wild By Nature (“Wild”) is a premium-grade CBD product range, exclusively derived from American-grown hemp and manufactured to the highest standards. Wild products are rigorously tested in independent labs through all the manufacturing stages and each finished product comes with its own fully independent lab test results which are available on the Wild website.

The Wild By Nature brand was founded in California, inspired by the Californian lifestyle and its innovative natural and diverse landscape, with a focus on creating a product offering that meets the highest possible quality and efficacy standards. Made from natural ingredients and offering a unique sensory experience, Wild uses botanicals to create a range of carefully blended flavors like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint. Wild views CBD not as just an ingredient, but as a holistic lifestyle shift; one that strengthens mental and physical wellbeing. Wild’s mission is to provide the health benefits of CBD globally wherever regulations permit, to become a leader in the CBD space, and to help the category grow.

Visit Wild at wildbynaturecbd.com and on Instagram @thewildbynature.

Wild By Nature CBD is available in the USA, Japan, and the UK.

ABOUT CIRCLE K: Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard (“Couche-Tard”). Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden, and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland.

