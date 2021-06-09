Openfit and Concierge Health Announce At-Home Exercise Incentives

Concierge Health’s 150 million health insurance policy holders and corporate wellness program members can now receive credit for working out with digital fitness platform, Openfit

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Openfit, one of today’s fastest growing all-in-one digital platforms for fitness, nutrition and wellness, and Concierge Health, a technology platform that provides health engagement solutions to reduce healthcare costs, improve outcomes and enhance the member experience, today announced a partnership to provide insurance policy holders and corporate wellness program members with compelling rewards and reimbursements based on their activity in the Openfit app. Concierge Health’s network in Insurance, Medicare and Corporate Programs currently reaches more than 150M users. Openfit is part of the Beachbody Company’s family of companies, which also includes the Beachbody On Demand platform.

Accurately tracking member activity is critical to the increasing trend of using wellness activities to reduce healthcare costs. Openfit and Concierge Health’s unique partnership broadens access to these benefits, allowing members to engage in a wide variety of fitness classes offered by Openfit, track their workout anywhere and at any time and ultimately receive credit for that activity. As credit was previously allocated based on visits to brick and mortar gyms, this partnership seeks to more deeply embed health and wellness activities in members’ lives with convenient and accessible experiences.

“Our partnership with Concierge Health will allow Openfit to expand its goals of making health and wellness accessible to everyone – not just those who work out at a gym – while seamlessly integrating fitness activities with incentives and rewards,” said Jon Congdon, Openfit’s CEO. “We support Concierge Health’s mission of reducing health care costs by providing a holistic digital wellness solution that is simple, affordable, and effective, and includes a wide variety of best in class fitness options.”

A survey conducted by Wakefield Research revealed that 87% of respondents who already did or will feel comfortable working out in a gym said that they would continue pumping and burning from their living rooms and 85% of respondents agreed that at home fitness provides convenience and accessibility benefits. This partnership underscores the expected continued growth of the at home fitness market, which is estimated will reach $59 billion by 2027.

“The introduction of Openfit to the Concierge Health Network will provide in-demand content and expand member opportunities for engagement and rewards,” said Matthew Schober, Chief Development Officer of Concierge Health. “With our shared missions and values, I am confident that our collaboration with Openfit will create innovative opportunities for both platforms and better health outcomes for our members.”

Openfit is available on Openfit.com, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Samsung TV (through Samsung Health) devices, in addition to Apple Watch support. A one-stop-shop for members, Openfit makes health goals achievable for everyone, no matter where they are in their health and wellness journey.

ABOUT OPENFIT:

Openfit is the digital streaming platform that integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness together in one place. At Openfit, we provide world-class fitness programs with over 450 live trainer-led classes per week and on-demand workouts designed to reach any goal, personalized nutrition plans and tracking. As convenient as your smart phone in the palm of your hand, Openfit takes what’s so powerful about boutique, small-group fitness and makes it available to everyone at a fraction of the price. Join us at Openfit.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Openfit, and on Instagram @myOpenfit.

Openfit offers a wide variety of on-demand programs, including 4 Weeks of Focus with Shay Mitchell and Kelsey Heenan, Xtend Barre, XB Pilates and XB Stretch with Andrea Rogers, bodyweight-only program JBYB (Just Bring Your Body), 600 Secs with Devin Wiggins, as well as Sound Meditation, daily meal plans, nutrition tracking and 1,000+ recipes for those who are looking for the complete wellness solution. In addition, Openfit Live offers trainer-hosted classes featuring two-way communication between members and NASM-certified trainers for real-time feedback, motivation and coaching through optional use of their device’s camera. Openfit also recently partnered with a number of top fitness influencers, including Jen Widerstrom, Lita Lewis, Joey Thurman, Sophia Rose and Lisa Hubbard, to create exclusive, four-week programs tailored to their respective areas of expertise.

ABOUT CONCIERGE HEALTH:

Concierge Health, a Las Vegas based wellness company, provides an integrative, data aggregation platform focused on enhancing consumer health and wellness experiences. Concierge Health connects health clubs, health insurance, and wellness companies through a proprietary process to automate incentives and rewards. Concierge Health’s features and services seamlessly bring together industries to enhance the business operation and customer understanding while providing consumers an improved, innovative experience. https://www.conciergehealth.co

