ClearSale Unveils Season Two of Gateway to E-Commerce Podcast

The popular ecommerce podcast returns to help online merchants protect and grow their businesses with insights from global industry experts

MIAMI, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–ClearSale (https://www.clear.sale), the global leader in ecommerce fraud protection, announced today the upcoming release of the second season of its podcast, Gateway to E-Commerce. This exciting second season will bring together online retail thought leaders from across the globe alongside ClearSale’s hosts and industry experts to offer everyone from solopreneurs to enterprise executives meaningful insights about the world of ecommerce.

The events of 2020 created explosive opportunities for online merchants, and 2021 is poised to capitalize on that growth. Gateway to E-Commerce aims to help online retailers navigate this crucial ecommerce landscape with relevant and timely data, out-of-the-box ideas, and leading-edge technology and services that merchants of all sizes and industries will find valuable.

“Data is a powerful tool that should be leveraged as much as possible,” explains Denise Purtzer, ClearSale’s Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances. “In this season, we emphasize our original research and share ecommerce insights from our ClearSale partners to tell you where the industry is going and how to keep up. Each podcast episode is tied to multimedia resources to give our listeners the best learning experience to excel in the marketplace.”

Season 1 covered a variety of topics, from promoting and protecting your store during the holidays, to regional ecommerce coverage, to industry-specific topics like jewelry and luxury brands. This popular first season led to Gateway to E-Commerce being named one of the 20 Best Ecommerce Podcasts of 2021 by Welp Magazine.

Season 2 will provide insights pulled from ClearSale’s own research, like that from the 2021 Global Ecommerce Consumer Behavior Analysis, which found that almost 30% of shoppers have experienced a decline when trying to order online. Almost half of those shoppers will never place an order with that merchant again, and almost a third will take their displeasure to social media. With customer experience being so vital to the success of online merchants, ClearSale experts and partners will explain what this data means, how it can affect your business and what you can do to make sure you’re meeting and exceeding your growth objectives securely.

Other topics this season will include the PSD2 and data protection & security insights, plus much more.

“We’re excited to share our insights and experiences at Punchmark with the ClearSale podcast,” said Michael Burpoe, Director of User Experience at Punchmark, the ecommerce platform built for the jewelry industry. “Jewelry is a high cost-per-item industry and we value collaborating with ClearSale to bring awareness, intention, and innovation to helping merchants and consumers create safer and seamless online shopping experiences.”

The Gateway to E-Commerce podcast officially launches season 2 on June 16, 2021. Episodes can be downloaded or streamed from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Those with questions or feedback about the podcast can email [email protected], or visit https://gatewaytoecommerce.clear.sale.

About ClearSale:

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 3,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About Gateway to E-Commerce:

Gateway to E-Commerce podcast features e-commerce leaders discussing challenges, best practices, new tech, and secrets to success. No matter what you sell, if you sell it online, Gateway to E-Commerce gives you trusted advice and expert insights, along with lively interviews and round table discussions that will give you the inside advantage when it comes to successful e-commerce strategies and technology. Visit https://gatewaytoecommerce.clear.sale for more information.

