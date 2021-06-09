Brown-Forman Delivers Strong Fiscal 2021 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. For the fourth quarter, the company’s reported net sales of $812 million increased 14%1 (+19% on an underlying basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. In the quarter, reported operating income decreased 10% to $168 million (+7% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share declined 6% to $0.25.

For fiscal year 2021, the company’s reported net sales of $3.5 billion grew 3% (+6% on an underlying basis) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported operating income increased 7% to $1.2 billion (+4% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share grew 9% to $1.88.

Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting stated, “Brown-Forman’s performance in fiscal 2021 demonstrates the resilience of our strategy and our people, and the strength of our portfolio and our brands. In an unprecedented and complex environment, we delivered underlying net sales growth consistent with our long-term expectations. I am proud of this performance, and the work we did throughout the year to advance our commitments to environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and community outreach. We place great care and focus on being strong stewards of our culture, our brands, and our communities, and it is evident in this fiscal year’s results.”

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Underlying net sales grew 6% (+3% reported) Growth across each of the three major International Monetary Fund (IMF) geographic clusters Jack Daniel’s family of brands underlying net sales grew 4% (+1% reported) Premium bourbons maintained double-digit underlying net sales growth The tequila portfolio grew underlying net sales 14% (+9% reported)

Sustained investment behind the brand portfolio with underlying advertising increasing 2% (+4% reported)

Continued to reshape the portfolio through the sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands and the acquisition of Part Time Rangers ready-to-drinks

Strong free cash flow 2 generation of $755 million

generation of $755 million Industry-leading return on invested capital2 of nearly 20%

Fiscal 2021 Brand Results

Jack Daniel’s family of brands underlying net sales growth was driven primarily by Jack Daniel’s RTDs3, the international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and volume-driven growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Gentleman Jack. These gains were partially offset by a reduction in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey’s underlying net sales.

Fiscal 2021 Milestones: Jack Daniel’s RTDs depleted over 12 million 9L cases 3 Jack Daniel’s flavors depleted over 3 million 9L cases Gentleman Jack depleted over 800 thousand 9L cases



Premium bourbons grew underlying net sales with both Woodford Reserve and Old Forester maintaining strong double-digit growth. Once again Woodford Reserve was named a “Hot Brand3” by Impact Magazine.

The tequila portfolio’s underlying net sales growth was led by double-digit underlying net sales growth for el Jimador and Herradura in the United States coupled with strong volume-driven increases from New Mix in Mexico. These gains were partially offset by declines for Herradura and el Jimador in Mexico.

Fiscal 2021 Market Results

Strong underlying net sales growth from our largest market, the United States3, was driven primarily by our premium bourbons, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, and higher volumes and prices for our tequilas, Herradura and el Jimador.

Developed international3 markets delivered double-digit underlying net sales growth driven by strong growth in Australia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, partially offset by declines in the on-premise focused markets and markets reliant on tourism, such as Spain and Czechia.

Emerging markets3 grew underlying net sales in the mid-single digits propelled by volume gains in Brazil, Mexico, China, and Poland. These gains were partially offset by declines in tourism and trading down to lower-priced brands in some markets.

Underlying net sales in Travel Retail3 were down reflecting the significant impact COVID-19 travel bans and restrictions had on the channel.

Fiscal 2021 Other P&L Items

Volumes grew 12% fueled by RTDs and Jack Daniel’s flavors, while company-wide price/mix had a 6% unfavorable impact reflecting the portfolio mix shift toward lower-priced brands (Jack Daniel’s RTDs and New Mix) and the unfavorable channel mix shift (primarily for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey) from the on-premise channel related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Underlying gross profit increased 3% (-2% reported), while reported gross margin contracted 270 basis points to 60.5% driven by higher input costs, lower fixed cost absorption, and the shift to lower-priced brands noted above.

The company’s sustained investment in underlying advertising increased 2% (+4% reported) with a significant acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year behind Jack Daniel’s “Make It Count” campaign. Underlying selling, general and administrative expenses were flat (+4% reported) as the company maintained tight management of discretionary spend.

Underlying operating income increased 4% (+7% reported), while diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $1.88, including an estimated $0.20 per share benefit from the gain on the sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands.

Financial Stewardship

On May 27, 2021, Brown-Forman declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1795 per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2021. Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 77 consecutive years and has increased the regular dividend for 37 consecutive years.

In addition, the company grew free cash flow by $144 million to $755 million for the fiscal year and announced a $20 million contribution to the Brown-Forman Foundation.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

“We are optimistic as we look ahead, as we expect the operating environment to continue to improve” noted Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Morreau added, “We remain confident in the collective strength of our markets and should benefit from the re-opening of the on-premise channel and increase in tourism. Additionally, our portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on the continuing spirits premiumization trend. For fiscal 2022, we anticipate mid-single digit growth in underlying net sales and operating income.”

Conference Call Details

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Benriach, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting negative economic impact and related governmental actions

Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism; and health pandemics

Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar

Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products

Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur

Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations

Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands

Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation

Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets

Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption

Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting

Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods

Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products

Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks

Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs

Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers

Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value

Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights

Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues

Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations

Cyber breach or failure or corruption of key information technology systems, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws

Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, board of directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects

Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent

Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 and 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 Change Net sales $ 709 $ 812 14% Cost of sales 256 314 22% Gross profit 453 498 10% Advertising expenses 75 121 59% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 167 211 26% Other expense (income), net 24 (2 ) Operating income 187 168 (10%) Non-operating postretirement expense 2 2 Interest expense, net 19 19 Income before income taxes 166 147 (11%) Income taxes 38 27 Net income $ 128 $ 120 (6%) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.25 (6%) Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.25 (6%) Gross margin 63.9 % 61.4 % Operating margin 26.4 % 20.7 % Effective tax rate 22.9 % 18.4 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.1743 $ 0.1795 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 478,148 478,696 Diluted 480,342 480,713

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2020 and 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 Change Net sales $ 3,363 $ 3,461 3% Cost of sales 1,236 1,367 11% Gross profit 2,127 2,094 (2%) Advertising expenses 383 399 4% Selling, general, and administrative expenses 642 671 4% Gain on sale of business — (127 ) Other expense (income), net 11 (15 ) Operating income 1,091 1,166 7% Non-operating postretirement expense 5 6 Interest expense, net 77 79 Income before income taxes 1,009 1,081 7% Income taxes 182 178 Net income $ 827 $ 903 9% Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.73 $ 1.89 9% Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.88 9% Gross margin 63.2 % 60.5 % Operating margin 32.4 % 33.7 % Effective tax rate 18.0 % 16.5 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.6806 $ 0.7076 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 477,765 478,527 Diluted 480,409 480,677

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) April 30,



2020 April 30,



2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 675 $ 1,150 Accounts receivable, net 570 753 Inventories 1,685 1,751 Other current assets 335 263 Total current assets 3,265 3,917 Property, plant, and equipment, net 848 832 Goodwill 756 779 Other intangible assets 635 676 Other assets 262 318 Total assets $ 5,766 $ 6,522 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 517 $ 679 Accrued income taxes 30 34 Short-term borrowings 333 205 Total current liabilities 880 918 Long-term debt 2,269 2,354 Deferred income taxes 177 169 Accrued postretirement benefits 297 219 Other liabilities 168 206 Total liabilities 3,791 3,866 Stockholders’ equity 1,975 2,656 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,766 $ 6,522

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2020 and 2021 (Dollars in millions) 2020 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 724 $ 817 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of business — 177 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (22 ) (14 ) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (113 ) (62 ) Other (6 ) (3 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (141 ) 98 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings 178 (126 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (1 ) — Dividends paid (325 ) (338 ) Other (43 ) (21 ) Cash used for financing activities (191 ) (485 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (24 ) 45 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 368 475 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 307 675 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 675 $ 1,150

Schedule A Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 Reported change in net sales 14% 3% 1% Acquisitions and divestitures 2% —% —% Foreign exchange (3)% (1)% 1% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 6% 4% (2)% Underlying change in net sales2 19% 6% —% Reported change in gross profit 10% (2)% (2)% Acquisitions and divestitures 2% 1% —% Foreign exchange (3)% (1)% —% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 8% 4% (2)% Underlying change in gross profit2 17% 3% (3)% Reported change in advertising expenses 59% 4% (3)% Foreign exchange (6)% (2)% 1% Underlying change in advertising expenses2 53% 2% (2)% Reported change in SG&A 26% 4% —% Acquisitions and divestitures (1)% —% (1)% Foundation (12)% (3)% —% Foreign exchange (3)% (1)% 2% Underlying change in SG&A2 11% —% 1% Reported change in operating income (10)% 7% (5)% Acquisitions and divestitures 4% (10)% —% Foundation 10% 2% —% Chambord Impairment (6)% (1)% 1% Foreign exchange (8)% (2)% —% Estimated net change in distributor inventories 16% 9% (3)% Underlying change in operating income2 7% 4% (6)% Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Schedule B Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Brand Information (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021 % Change vs. Prior Year Period Brand3 Depletions (Millions) Depletions3 Net Sales 9-Liter Drinks



Equivalent3 9-Liter Drinks



Equivalent3 Reported Acquisitions



and



Divestitures Foreign



Exchange Estimated



Net Change



in



Distributor



Inventories Underlying2 Whiskey 31.6 20.4 12% 4% 3% 1% (1)% 4% 7% Jack Daniel’s family of brands 29.4 18.2 12% 2% 1% —% (1)% 4% 4% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey 12.5 12.5 (4)% (4)% (8)% —% (1)% 4% (4)% Jack Daniel’s RTD and RTP 12.5 1.2 32% 32% 39% —% (2)% (3)% 34% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey 2.1 2.1 10% 10% 14% —% (1)% (2)% 11% Gentleman Jack 0.8 0.8 15% 15% 11% —% (1)% 2% 13% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire 0.6 0.6 4% 4% (3)% —% —% 7% 3% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple 0.6 0.6 120% 120% 24% —% (2)% 76% 98% Other Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Brands 0.3 0.3 0% 0% 1% —% (2)% 6% 6% Woodford Reserve 1.3 1.3 18% 18% 16% —% —% 5% 20% Rest of Whiskey 0.9 0.9 13% 13% 8% 18% (1)% 6% 30% Tequila 10.3 2.9 20% 1% 9% —% 4% 1% 14% el Jimador 1.3 1.3 (5)% (5)% 2% —% 1% 4% 7% Herradura 0.6 0.6 (2)% (2)% 15% —% 2% (1)% 15% Rest of Tequila 8.5 1.1 27% 11% 11% —% 9% 1% 21% Wine 2.1 2.1 10% 10% 10% —% —% 3% 14% Vodka 2.4 2.4 (14)% (14)% (18)% —% —% 2% (16)% Rest of Portfolio 0.5 0.5 1% 1% 37% (4)% (26)% (1)% 6% Non-Branded and Bulk NM NM NM NM (23)% (6)% (1)% —% (31)% Total Portfolio 46.9 28.3 12% 2% 3% —% (1)% 4% 6% Other Brand Aggregations American whiskey 31.2 20.0 12% 4% 3% —% (1)% 4% 6% Premium bourbons 1.7 1.7 19% 19% 19% —% —% 5% 23%

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Schedule C Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Geographic Information (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021 Geographic Area3 Net Sales Reported Acquisitions



and



Divestitures Foreign



Exchange Estimated Net



Change in



Distributor



Inventories Underlying2 United States 3% 1% —% 6% 10% Developed International 13% —% (6)% 3% 10% Australia 35% —% (8)% —% 27% Germany 21% —% (4)% —% 17% United Kingdom 14% —% (10)% 2% 6% France 17% —% (5)% —% 12% Canada 2% 1% 2% 3% 8% Rest of Developed International (10)% —% (4)% 8% (6)% Emerging 1% —% 4% 1% 6% Mexico (4)% —% 9% —% 5% Poland 9% —% (1)% —% 7% Brazil 37% —% 28% (1)% 64% Russia (11)% 1% 2% 8% —% Rest of Emerging (2)% —% 1% (1)% (2)% Travel Retail (50)% —% —% 1% (48)% Non-Branded and Bulk (23)% (6)% (1)% —% (31)% Total 3% —% (1)% 4% 6%

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

Schedule D Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Free Cash Flow Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2020 April 30, 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 724 $ 817 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (113 ) (62 ) Free Cash Flow2 $ 611 $ 755

See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

Note 1 – Percentage growth rates are compared to the same prior-year periods, unless otherwise noted.

Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information. We use certain financial measures in this press release that are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures, defined below, should be viewed as supplements to (not substitutes for) our results of operations and other measures reported under GAAP.

