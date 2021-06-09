    • News

    Brown-Forman Delivers Strong Fiscal 2021 Results

    Posted on

    LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. For the fourth quarter, the company’s reported net sales of $812 million increased 14%1 (+19% on an underlying basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. In the quarter, reported operating income decreased 10% to $168 million (+7% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share declined 6% to $0.25.

    For fiscal year 2021, the company’s reported net sales of $3.5 billion grew 3% (+6% on an underlying basis) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported operating income increased 7% to $1.2 billion (+4% on an underlying basis) and diluted earnings per share grew 9% to $1.88.

    Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting stated, “Brown-Forman’s performance in fiscal 2021 demonstrates the resilience of our strategy and our people, and the strength of our portfolio and our brands. In an unprecedented and complex environment, we delivered underlying net sales growth consistent with our long-term expectations. I am proud of this performance, and the work we did throughout the year to advance our commitments to environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and community outreach. We place great care and focus on being strong stewards of our culture, our brands, and our communities, and it is evident in this fiscal year’s results.”

    Fiscal 2021 Highlights

    • Underlying net sales grew 6% (+3% reported)

      • Growth across each of the three major International Monetary Fund (IMF) geographic clusters
      • Jack Daniel’s family of brands underlying net sales grew 4% (+1% reported)
      • Premium bourbons maintained double-digit underlying net sales growth
      • The tequila portfolio grew underlying net sales 14% (+9% reported)
    • Sustained investment behind the brand portfolio with underlying advertising increasing 2% (+4% reported)
    • Continued to reshape the portfolio through the sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands and the acquisition of Part Time Rangers ready-to-drinks
    • Strong free cash flow2 generation of $755 million
    • Industry-leading return on invested capital2 of nearly 20%

    Fiscal 2021 Brand Results

    Jack Daniel’s family of brands underlying net sales growth was driven primarily by Jack Daniel’s RTDs3, the international launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, and volume-driven growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Gentleman Jack. These gains were partially offset by a reduction in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey’s underlying net sales.

    • Fiscal 2021 Milestones:

      • Jack Daniel’s RTDs depleted over 12 million 9L cases3
      • Jack Daniel’s flavors depleted over 3 million 9L cases
      • Gentleman Jack depleted over 800 thousand 9L cases

    Premium bourbons grew underlying net sales with both Woodford Reserve and Old Forester maintaining strong double-digit growth. Once again Woodford Reserve was named a “Hot Brand3” by Impact Magazine.

    The tequila portfolio’s underlying net sales growth was led by double-digit underlying net sales growth for el Jimador and Herradura in the United States coupled with strong volume-driven increases from New Mix in Mexico. These gains were partially offset by declines for Herradura and el Jimador in Mexico.

    Fiscal 2021 Market Results

    Strong underlying net sales growth from our largest market, the United States3, was driven primarily by our premium bourbons, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, and higher volumes and prices for our tequilas, Herradura and el Jimador.

    Developed international3 markets delivered double-digit underlying net sales growth driven by strong growth in Australia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, partially offset by declines in the on-premise focused markets and markets reliant on tourism, such as Spain and Czechia.

    Emerging markets3 grew underlying net sales in the mid-single digits propelled by volume gains in Brazil, Mexico, China, and Poland. These gains were partially offset by declines in tourism and trading down to lower-priced brands in some markets.

    Underlying net sales in Travel Retail3 were down reflecting the significant impact COVID-19 travel bans and restrictions had on the channel.

    Fiscal 2021 Other P&L Items

    Volumes grew 12% fueled by RTDs and Jack Daniel’s flavors, while company-wide price/mix had a 6% unfavorable impact reflecting the portfolio mix shift toward lower-priced brands (Jack Daniel’s RTDs and New Mix) and the unfavorable channel mix shift (primarily for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey) from the on-premise channel related to COVID-19 restrictions.

    Underlying gross profit increased 3% (-2% reported), while reported gross margin contracted 270 basis points to 60.5% driven by higher input costs, lower fixed cost absorption, and the shift to lower-priced brands noted above.

    The company’s sustained investment in underlying advertising increased 2% (+4% reported) with a significant acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year behind Jack Daniel’s “Make It Count” campaign. Underlying selling, general and administrative expenses were flat (+4% reported) as the company maintained tight management of discretionary spend.

    Underlying operating income increased 4% (+7% reported), while diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $1.88, including an estimated $0.20 per share benefit from the gain on the sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands.

    Financial Stewardship

    On May 27, 2021, Brown-Forman declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1795 per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 8, 2021. Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 77 consecutive years and has increased the regular dividend for 37 consecutive years.

    In addition, the company grew free cash flow by $144 million to $755 million for the fiscal year and announced a $20 million contribution to the Brown-Forman Foundation.

    Fiscal 2022 Outlook

    “We are optimistic as we look ahead, as we expect the operating environment to continue to improve” noted Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Morreau added, “We remain confident in the collective strength of our markets and should benefit from the re-opening of the on-premise channel and increase in tourism. Additionally, our portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on the continuing spirits premiumization trend. For fiscal 2022, we anticipate mid-single digit growth in underlying net sales and operating income.”

    Conference Call Details

    Brown-Forman will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) today. All interested parties in the United States are invited to join the conference call by dialing 833-962-1472 and asking for the Brown-Forman call. International callers should dial +1-442-268-1255. The company suggests that participants dial in ten minutes in advance of the 10:00 a.m. (EST) start of the conference call. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, and the accompanying presentation slides, will also be available via Brown-Forman’s Internet website, http://www.brown-forman.com/, through a link to “Investors/Events & Presentations.” A digital audio recording of the conference call and the presentation slides will also be posted on the website and will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.

    For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Benriach, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

    Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

    This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

    • Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting negative economic impact and related governmental actions
    • Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism; and health pandemics
    • Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations
    • Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar
    • Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products
    • Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur
    • Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations
    • Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands
    • Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation
    • Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets
    • Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption
    • Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting
    • Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods
    • Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products
    • Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks
    • Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs
    • Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers
    • Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value
    • Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights
    • Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues
    • Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations
    • Cyber breach or failure or corruption of key information technology systems, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws
    • Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, board of directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects
    • Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent
    • Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

    For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

    For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 and 2021

    (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

     

     

    2020

     

    2021

     

    Change

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net sales

    $

    709

     

     

    $

    812

     

     

     

    14%

    Cost of sales

    256

     

     

    314

     

     

     

    22%

    Gross profit

    453

     

     

    498

     

     

     

    10%

    Advertising expenses

    75

     

     

    121

     

     

     

    59%

    Selling, general, and administrative expenses

    167

     

     

    211

     

     

     

    26%

    Other expense (income), net

    24

     

     

    (2

    )

     

     

     

    Operating income

    187

     

     

    168

     

     

     

    (10%)

    Non-operating postretirement expense

    2

     

     

    2

     

     

     

     

    Interest expense, net

    19

     

     

    19

     

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

    166

     

     

    147

     

     

     

    (11%)

    Income taxes

    38

     

     

    27

     

     

     

     

    Net income

    $

    128

     

     

    $

    120

     

     

     

    (6%)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    0.27

     

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

     

    (6%)

    Diluted

    $

    0.27

     

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

     

    (6%)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross margin

    63.9

    %

     

    61.4

     

    %

     

     

    Operating margin

    26.4

    %

     

    20.7

     

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effective tax rate

    22.9

    %

     

    18.4

     

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash dividends paid per common share

    $

    0.1743

     

     

    $

    0.1795

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Shares (in thousands) used in the

    calculation of earnings per share

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    478,148

     

     

    478,696

     

     

     

     

    Diluted

    480,342

     

     

    480,713

     

     

     

     

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

    For the Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2020 and 2021

    (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

     

     

    2020

     

    2021

     

    Change

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net sales

    $

    3,363

     

     

    $

    3,461

     

     

     

    3%

    Cost of sales

    1,236

     

     

    1,367

     

     

     

    11%

    Gross profit

    2,127

     

     

    2,094

     

     

     

    (2%)

    Advertising expenses

    383

     

     

    399

     

     

     

    4%

    Selling, general, and administrative expenses

    642

     

     

    671

     

     

     

    4%

    Gain on sale of business

     

     

    (127

    )

     

     

     

    Other expense (income), net

    11

     

     

    (15

    )

     

     

     

    Operating income

    1,091

     

     

    1,166

     

     

     

    7%

    Non-operating postretirement expense

    5

     

     

    6

     

     

     

     

    Interest expense, net

    77

     

     

    79

     

     

     

     

    Income before income taxes

    1,009

     

     

    1,081

     

     

     

    7%

    Income taxes

    182

     

     

    178

     

     

     

     

    Net income

    $

    827

     

     

    $

    903

     

     

     

    9%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    1.73

     

     

    $

    1.89

     

     

     

    9%

    Diluted

    $

    1.72

     

     

    $

    1.88

     

     

     

    9%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross margin

    63.2

    %

     

    60.5

     

    %

     

     

    Operating margin

    32.4

    %

     

    33.7

     

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effective tax rate

    18.0

    %

     

    16.5

     

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash dividends paid per common share

    $

    0.6806

     

     

    $

    0.7076

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Shares (in thousands) used in the

    calculation of earnings per share

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    477,765

     

     

    478,527

     

     

     

     

    Diluted

    480,409

     

     

    480,677

     

     

     

     

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (Dollars in millions)

     

     

    April 30,

    2020

     

    April 30,

    2021

    Assets:

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    675

     

     

    $

    1,150

     

    Accounts receivable, net

    570

     

     

    753

     

    Inventories

    1,685

     

     

    1,751

     

    Other current assets

    335

     

     

    263

     

    Total current assets

    3,265

     

     

    3,917

     

     

     

     

     

    Property, plant, and equipment, net

    848

     

     

    832

     

    Goodwill

    756

     

     

    779

     

    Other intangible assets

    635

     

     

    676

     

    Other assets

    262

     

     

    318

     

    Total assets

    $

    5,766

     

     

    $

    6,522

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

    $

    517

     

     

    $

    679

     

    Accrued income taxes

    30

     

     

    34

     

    Short-term borrowings

    333

     

     

    205

     

    Total current liabilities

    880

     

     

    918

     

     

     

     

     

    Long-term debt

    2,269

     

     

    2,354

     

    Deferred income taxes

    177

     

     

    169

     

    Accrued postretirement benefits

    297

     

     

    219

     

    Other liabilities

    168

     

     

    206

     

    Total liabilities

    3,791

     

     

    3,866

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

    1,975

     

     

    2,656

     

     

     

     

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    5,766

     

     

    $

    6,522

     

     

     

     

     

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    For the Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2020 and 2021

    (Dollars in millions)

     

     

    2020

     

    2021

     

     

     

     

    Cash provided by operating activities

    $

    724

     

     

     

    $

    817

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash flows from investing activities:

     

     

     

    Proceeds from sale of business

     

     

     

    177

     

     

    Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

    (22

    )

     

     

    (14

    )

     

    Additions to property, plant, and equipment

    (113

    )

     

     

    (62

    )

     

    Other

    (6

    )

     

     

    (3

    )

     

    Cash provided by (used for) investing activities

    (141

    )

     

     

    98

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash flows from financing activities:

     

     

     

    Net change in short-term borrowings

    178

     

     

     

    (126

    )

     

    Acquisition of treasury stock

    (1

    )

     

     

     

     

    Dividends paid

    (325

    )

     

     

    (338

    )

     

    Other

    (43

    )

     

     

    (21

    )

     

    Cash used for financing activities

    (191

    )

     

     

    (485

    )

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

    (24

    )

     

     

    45

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

    368

     

     

     

    475

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

    307

     

     

     

    675

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

    $

    675

     

     

     

    $

    1,150

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Schedule A

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Twelve Months Ended

     

    Fiscal Year Ended

     

     

    April 30, 2021

     

    April 30, 2021

     

    April 30, 2020

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reported change in net sales

     

    14%

     

    3%

     

    1%

    Acquisitions and divestitures

     

    2%

     

    —%

     

    —%

    Foreign exchange

     

    (3)%

     

    (1)%

     

    1%

    Estimated net change in distributor inventories

     

    6%

     

    4%

     

    (2)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Underlying change in net sales2

     

    19%

     

    6%

     

    —%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reported change in gross profit

     

    10%

     

    (2)%

     

    (2)%

    Acquisitions and divestitures

     

    2%

     

    1%

     

    —%

    Foreign exchange

     

    (3)%

     

    (1)%

     

    —%

    Estimated net change in distributor inventories

     

    8%

     

    4%

     

    (2)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Underlying change in gross profit2

     

    17%

     

    3%

     

    (3)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reported change in advertising expenses

     

    59%

     

    4%

     

    (3)%

    Foreign exchange

     

    (6)%

     

    (2)%

     

    1%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Underlying change in advertising expenses2

     

    53%

     

    2%

     

    (2)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reported change in SG&A

     

    26%

     

    4%

     

    —%

    Acquisitions and divestitures

     

    (1)%

     

    —%

     

    (1)%

    Foundation

     

    (12)%

     

    (3)%

     

    —%

    Foreign exchange

     

    (3)%

     

    (1)%

     

    2%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Underlying change in SG&A2

     

    11%

     

    —%

     

    1%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Reported change in operating income

     

    (10)%

     

    7%

     

    (5)%

    Acquisitions and divestitures

     

    4%

     

    (10)%

     

    —%

    Foundation

     

    10%

     

    2%

     

    —%

    Chambord Impairment

     

    (6)%

     

    (1)%

     

    1%

    Foreign exchange

     

    (8)%

     

    (2)%

     

    —%

    Estimated net change in distributor inventories

     

    16%

     

    9%

     

    (3)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Underlying change in operating income2

     

    7%

     

    4%

     

    (6)%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

     

     

     

     

     

     

    See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

    Schedule B

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Supplemental Brand Information (Unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

    % Change vs. Prior Year Period

    Brand3

    Depletions (Millions)

    Depletions3

    Net Sales

    9-Liter

    Drinks

    Equivalent3

    9-Liter

    Drinks

    Equivalent3

    Reported

    Acquisitions

    and

    Divestitures

    Foreign

    Exchange

    Estimated

    Net Change

    in

    Distributor

    Inventories

    Underlying2

    Whiskey

    31.6

    20.4

    12%

    4%

    3%

    1%

    (1)%

    4%

    7%

    Jack Daniel’s family of brands

    29.4

    18.2

    12%

    2%

    1%

    —%

    (1)%

    4%

    4%

    Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

    12.5

    12.5

    (4)%

    (4)%

    (8)%

    —%

    (1)%

    4%

    (4)%

    Jack Daniel’s RTD and RTP

    12.5

    1.2

    32%

    32%

    39%

    —%

    (2)%

    (3)%

    34%

    Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

    2.1

    2.1

    10%

    10%

    14%

    —%

    (1)%

    (2)%

    11%

    Gentleman Jack

    0.8

    0.8

    15%

    15%

    11%

    —%

    (1)%

    2%

    13%

    Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

    0.6

    0.6

    4%

    4%

    (3)%

    —%

    —%

    7%

    3%

    Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple

    0.6

    0.6

    120%

    120%

    24%

    —%

    (2)%

    76%

    98%

    Other Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Brands

    0.3

    0.3

    0%

    0%

    1%

    —%

    (2)%

    6%

    6%

    Woodford Reserve

    1.3

    1.3

    18%

    18%

    16%

    —%

    —%

    5%

    20%

    Rest of Whiskey

    0.9

    0.9

    13%

    13%

    8%

    18%

    (1)%

    6%

    30%

    Tequila

    10.3

    2.9

    20%

    1%

    9%

    —%

    4%

    1%

    14%

    el Jimador

    1.3

    1.3

    (5)%

    (5)%

    2%

    —%

    1%

    4%

    7%

    Herradura

    0.6

    0.6

    (2)%

    (2)%

    15%

    —%

    2%

    (1)%

    15%

    Rest of Tequila

    8.5

    1.1

    27%

    11%

    11%

    —%

    9%

    1%

    21%

    Wine

    2.1

    2.1

    10%

    10%

    10%

    —%

    —%

    3%

    14%

    Vodka

    2.4

    2.4

    (14)%

    (14)%

    (18)%

    —%

    —%

    2%

    (16)%

    Rest of Portfolio

    0.5

    0.5

    1%

    1%

    37%

    (4)%

    (26)%

    (1)%

    6%

    Non-Branded and Bulk

    NM

    NM

    NM

    NM

    (23)%

    (6)%

    (1)%

    —%

    (31)%

    Total Portfolio

    46.9

    28.3

    12%

    2%

    3%

    —%

    (1)%

    4%

    6%

    Other Brand Aggregations

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    American whiskey

    31.2

    20.0

    12%

    4%

    3%

    —%

    (1)%

    4%

    6%

    Premium bourbons

    1.7

    1.7

    19%

    19%

    19%

    —%

    —%

    5%

    23%

    See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

    Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

    Schedule C

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Supplemental Geographic Information (Unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021

     

     

     

    Geographic Area3

    Net Sales

    Reported

    Acquisitions

    and

    Divestitures

    Foreign

    Exchange

    Estimated Net

    Change in

    Distributor

    Inventories

    Underlying2

    United States

    3%

    1%

    —%

    6%

    10%

    Developed International

    13%

    —%

    (6)%

    3%

    10%

    Australia

    35%

    —%

    (8)%

    —%

    27%

    Germany

    21%

    —%

    (4)%

    —%

    17%

    United Kingdom

    14%

    —%

    (10)%

    2%

    6%

    France

    17%

    —%

    (5)%

    —%

    12%

    Canada

    2%

    1%

    2%

    3%

    8%

    Rest of Developed International

    (10)%

    —%

    (4)%

    8%

    (6)%

    Emerging

    1%

    —%

    4%

    1%

    6%

    Mexico

    (4)%

    —%

    9%

    —%

    5%

    Poland

    9%

    —%

    (1)%

    —%

    7%

    Brazil

    37%

    —%

    28%

    (1)%

    64%

    Russia

    (11)%

    1%

    2%

    8%

    —%

    Rest of Emerging

    (2)%

    —%

    1%

    (1)%

    (2)%

    Travel Retail

    (50)%

    —%

    —%

    1%

    (48)%

    Non-Branded and Bulk

    (23)%

    (6)%

    (1)%

    —%

    (31)%

    Total

    3%

    —%

    (1)%

    4%

    6%

    See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

    Note: Totals may differ due to rounding

    Schedule D

    Brown-Forman Corporation

    Supplemental Free Cash Flow Information (Unaudited)

    (Dollars in millions)

     

     

     

    Twelve Months Ended

     

     

    April 30, 2020

     

    April 30, 2021

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash provided by operating activities

     

    $

    724

     

     

     

    $

    817

     

     

    Additions to property, plant, and equipment

     

    (113

    )

     

     

    (62

    )

     

    Free Cash Flow2

     

    $

    611

     

     

     

    $

    755

     

     

    See “Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers.

    Note 1 – Percentage growth rates are compared to the same prior-year periods, unless otherwise noted.

    Note 2 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information. We use certain financial measures in this press release that are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures, defined below, should be viewed as supplements to (not substitutes for) our results of operations and other measures reported under GAAP.

    Contacts

    Rob Frederick

    Vice President

    Brown-Forman Brand & Communications

    502-774-7707

    Sue Perram

    Director

    Investor Relations

    502-774-6862

    Read full story here

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    Creative Mac
    error: Content is protected !!