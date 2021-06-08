“INFINITI Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60” to Debut All-New SUV Starring Kate Hudson on June 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, INFINITI announces it will leverage the talents of Hollywood to introduce its bestselling, 3-row SUV through “INFINITI Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60,” starring award-winning actress Kate Hudson, directed by Zack Snyder. The branded content short-film reveal will stream 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) June 23.





Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author, the multifaceted Hudson embodies the target customer for the brand and its 3-row SUV designed to conquer all facets of life in style.

“Approaching this project, we wanted to celebrate the many roles our target customers play from the boardroom to school drop-off,” said INFINITI Global Marketing General Manager Phil York. “Few people conquer as many roles with the heart and grace of Kate Hudson. She has a real, approachable style that invites people into her world.”

“A big thanks to the INFINITI Team for a wonderful shoot day!” Hudson said. “We had as much fun filming this campaign as you will have driving the car.”

In an era of digital reveals, brands are now able to speak directly to potential customers when introducing new vehicles, expanding the traditional auto show reveal moment to a broader audience, and delivering a greater sense of longevity with engaging, shareable content. Working with an accomplished partner like Hudson, INFINITI hopes to connect with customers who might not otherwise tune into new-car news.

“Our research found that that over 70% of our target customers feel that premium automotive brands do not understand them. Seeing the QX60 in Kate’s world gives us a unique chance to connect with our customers in a relevant and meaningful way,” York said. “Working with Kate, we have the opportunity to introduce our brand through a trusted friend.”

Target buyers for the highly anticipated new 3-row premium SUV embrace the chaos of life and the many roles they serve. Internal research found that 92% hold leadership positions at work, 62% are actively involved with teaching their kids, they are four times more likely to be involved with philanthropy and two times more likely to be the go-to friend for advice. This is a person who is sophisticated but loves self-deprecating characters who don’t take themselves too seriously.

The branded short film, and the all-new INFINITI QX60 featured in it, will debut around the world 10 a.m. PT June 23 and available to watch on www.infiniti.com/all-new-QX60 or by following @INFINITI on social channels #ConquerLifeinStyle.

About Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. She is best known for her roles in “Almost Famous,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Bride Wars,” which she also produced. She co-starred with Mark Wahlberg in “Deepwater Horizon,” “Marshall,” opposite Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Music.” ‎ In 2013, Kate co-founded Fabletics, a global active-lifestyle brand with a mission to offer premium activewear at an accessible price, available online and in Fabletics retail stores. She is an ambassador for WW and recently introduced her own gluten-free, non-GMO vodka, King St., crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled inspired by memories of Kate’s former home on King Street in New York City. Kate continues to expand her wellness empire with her new line of all-natural holistic nutritional supplements, INBLOOM. Kate became a New York Times bestselling author in 2013, with her first book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which was published by HarperCollins/Dey Street Books and her second book Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, host the podcast, “Sibling Revelry.” Kate’s many charitable and humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of women and children and education around the world. Her upcoming projects include the Apple TV+ series, “Truth Be Told,” with Octavia Spencer, as well as Ana Lily Amirpour’s mystery thriller “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” the film adaptation of the novel “Shriver” and the highly anticipated Netflix sequel, “Knives Out 2.”

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China, and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles is assembled in facilities in Japan, North America, and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego, and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

