Hyperfine Names Veteran Medical Device and Innovation Leader Dave Scott President and CEO

Mr. Scott joins Hyperfine with a 25-year career building and leading high-performing teams at both startups and Fortune 500 companies related to digital surgery, digital health ecosystems, surgical robotics, and medical imaging and diagnostics. He has a passion for disruptive innovations and has built and successfully scaled four startup companies to commercialization. As CEO, Scott will lead the company’s bold strategic growth plans for the rapid commercialization and adoption of the category-defining Swoop™ MR Imaging System.

“Throughout his career, Dave has taken concepts previously considered improbable or even impossible – much like putting MRI on wheels – and made them real,” commented company founder Dr. Jonathan Rothberg. “I have no doubt that his visionary way of thinking and doing will help us achieve our giant vision for the future of Hyperfine.”​

“The possibility and potential that Hyperfine’s Swoop™ presents to truly change the landscape of healthcare for the world’s caregivers and their patients is an awe-inspiring opportunity,” commented Mr. Scott. “Building off the success that this innovative team has already achieved, I look forward to helping Hyperfine make its mark on the world.”

Before joining Hyperfine as CEO, Mr. Scott led advanced R&D innovation teams within Apple’s confidential Special Projects Group. Prior to that, Scott was the Chief Operating Officer and EVP of R&D for Verb Surgical, a joint venture between Google and Johnson & Johnson to build a next-generation digital surgery and robotic platform. He has also served as Divisional VP of R&D for Abbott Medical Optics and as VP of R&D at OptiMedica, later acquired by Abbott Medical Optics. In addition, Scott led Intuitive Surgical’s advanced imaging technologies team, which designed, developed and brought to market the visualization platform for the da Vinci®robotic surgical system.

Mr. Scott has been awarded over 25 patents in X-ray imaging, medical endoscopy and laser surgery applications. He serves on the Board of Directors at the Alfred Mann Foundation and holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine’s mission is to make MRI accessible to every patient, regardless of income or resources. Anytime. Anywhere. Hyperfine designed the Swoop™ Portable MR Imaging System to overcome patient transport and dedicated room requirements associated with fixed conventional MRI systems. The Swoop™ system plugs into a standard electrical outlet, uses an Apple iPad® for control, and produces images at a patient’s bedside within minutes, allowing care teams to gain clinical information quickly. Fierce Medtech recently recognized Hyperfine as a 2020 Fierce 15 company for its innovative and creative approach to developing solutions for healthcare providers and patients. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a portfolio of health technology companies with facilities in Connecticut, New York City, Palo Alto, California, and Taiwan.

www.hyperfine.io.

