Cherry Creek Shopping Center Brings the Retail and Parking Experience Together Through ADVAM’s Ticketless Parking Solution

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Denver’s Cherry Creek Shopping Center has selected ADVAM ParkCharge to enable ticketless parking.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center’s Express Park program, powered by ADVAM’s ParkCharge, enables shoppers to create an online parking account that integrates with the on-site parking access control system. Express Park utilizes license plate recognition for seamless parking and payment, simplifying the experience from entry to exit.

“It is a great opportunity to be an enabler for Cherry Creek Shopping Center’s Express Park program,” said Shaun Donaghey, Managing Director, Payments Market – US for TNS. “ParkCharge is designed to make payment consumer experiences better. We are dedicated to helping shoppers and retailers find a way to digitally connect simply and easily.”

Express Park allows shoppers to download an electronic pass to their Apple or Google wallet on their mobile phone which can be utilized for parking validations at Cherry Creek’s participating stores. Apart from the added convenience for the customers, its integration with digital wallets enables the center’s retailers to reward their customers with free or discounted parking when they make a purchase in-store just by scanning their parking pass.

“Parking is the first and last touchpoint of a physical shopping experience,” said Jeramy Burkinshaw, General Manager, Cherry Creek Shopping Center. “It is important that our customers’ experience is seamless from start to finish and Express Park is an important amenity to that end.”

About ADVAM (www.advam.com)

ADVAM delivers world leading payment solutions, helping our clients secure the benefits from better consumer payment experiences. ADVAM’s solution suite is truly multi-channel – online, mobile, unattended and via digital wallets.

ADVAM has an integrated suite of payment solutions for online payments, staff parking, parking reservations, unattended payments, account-based parking management and transport hub management.

From offices in the US, Australia and the UK, and with customers and acquirer links in over 20 countries, ADVAM’s client portfolio includes leading enterprises and public sector departments.

Each client benefits from ADVAM’s depth of experience and industry knowledge. By working with its clients and alongside industry partners, ADVAM’s solutions integrate with client’s existing infrastructure and business processes.

ADVAM is a trusted payment solutions provider for leading airports, parking operators, shopping centres, local government and self-service organisations.

ADVAM is a Transaction Network Services (TNS) company. TNS is a world-renowned provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. TNS’ Payments Markets business enables trusted connected commerce through its IaaS solutions that include payment device enablement, global connectivity and merchant processing solutions. TNS’ solutions enable its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers.

