Union Strong NextGen Platform Makes Instant Smartphone Communication Affordable for the Entire Labor Movement

Any union can reach members instantly with the Right Message, at the Right Place, at the Right Time

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Strong, the smartphone app for the labor movement, launched its Next Generation platform today – delivering advanced features to better engage members on their smartphones and ensuring any local in the labor movement can take part.





The Union Strong app allows unions to contact members where, how and when it matters most. Powerful yet easy to use, the app enables any union to connect with members on their smartphones – the device they look at over 100 times a day. Both the price and interface are user-friendly, so groups can instantly begin using it after signup.

“In this current climate of misinformation flooding the zone, it is critically important for unions to engage our members to drive our initiatives – organizing, legislation, worker safety and fair pay,” said John J. Murphy, International Representative for the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada. “We can’t wait for an email to be opened or hope for a social media post to be seen; we need to reach our members immediately. That means reaching them on their smartphones, and that is why we choose Union Strong. It’s affordable, simple, powerful and connects The New York State Pipe Trades Association with our 12 local union affiliates and their members.”

Notifications can now be location-based with HereNow. The feature allows unions to set locations for automatic alerts. HereNow can be used to deliver crucial updates when a member arrives at a rally, job site, organizing target, or public hearing. Now, every member in attendance can be on the same page with the latest information. The app can even be used to notify union members on their way to polling places.

“Updating union members and communicating with them on a regular basis has become more challenging. Unlike emails, push notifications are seen instantly, giving members instant access to union information,” said Greg McHale, Founder & CEO of Union Strong. “The average person looks at their phone over 100 times a day, and the most important place on the smartphone is at the top of the display, with push notifications. It’s the most effective way to reach members in today’s mobile-first world.”

Union Strong’s EveryLocal Pricing means that any union local can afford to reach their members on their smartphones. If a local has more than 1,000 members, Union Strong is just $1,999/year. For 500 to 999 members, it is $999/year, and for less than 500 members it is just $499/year. There are no other fees or charges – just a single annual charge ensuring that any local can afford Union Strong. Support is included.

Onboarding members is incredibly easy using AllAboard. Every organization has its own unique AllAboard link to share with their members. By clicking the AllAboard code from their smartphone, a member downloads Union Strong, registers, and is automatically following their union to immediately receive instant updates, news and meeting opportunities from leadership.

With MyPeople Tags, unions can create labels that better segment their members. Tags are unique to every organization, and members select the tag(s) that best identify them to the group. For example, tags could be “apprentice,” “journeyperson,” “shop steward” – anything that makes sense to the organization. Administrators can then publish content to all of their followers or to specific groups, ensuring that exactly the right person is getting the right message at the right time.

The exclusive ForceMultiplier and ForceMultiplier Feeds features enable unions to instantly share critical content across their network, from International to their state or district organizations, and right down to their locals and membership.

Union Strong is instantly available; signup takes less than a minute and a local can be publishing content immediately.

With Union Strong Next Gen, the YourApp program is available to any union entity; International, district council, or local. YourApp allows creation of a union-branded version of Union Strong for a fraction of the cost and time required to have a custom app developed. It is in the app stores in less than 30 days.

The Union Strong Next Generation platform includes the UnionAPI – application programming interface – enabling Union Strong to be integrated with existing member services including member identification, benefits, retirement information and more. The UnionDiscovery process ensures that customer integration is delivered on time and on budget – no more time & material contracts that invariably result in significant cost overruns.

Union Strong is a private network; member data is not shared, sold or mined. There is no advertising. Only the unions can reach their members; no one else can.

Union Strong with HereNow is available on both Apple and Android. Union Strong hosts webinars every week. Visit https://www.unionstrongapp.com/ to register.

About Union Strong

Union Strong is a one-of-a-kind mobile app that empowers unions of all sizes to reach members. The publish and push technology was also used to create the LetsAllDoGood, YourApp and LetsAllBeHeard mobile apps.

To learn more about Union Strong, visit https://www.unionstrongapp.com/ or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

