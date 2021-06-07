New Global Community and Social Platform ChekMarc Selects TransPerfect as Strategic Translation Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected as the translation partner for ChekMarc, a new global community platform focused on positive connections between people around the world.

TransPerfect was chosen to translate web and app content in 36 languages, enabling ChekMarc to connect with audiences globally. With diversity, inclusion, and equal access for all being central values to the upstart platform, the ChekMarc team knew that choosing a language partner that could provide quality translations quickly, cost-effectively, and in a large number of languages was essential. Coordinating a successful launch across dozens of countries was a top priority to ensure the app was available and desirable to the widest possible audience.

ChekMarc is a free, positive, uplifting online community where people can learn from each other and create meaningful changes in their lives and in the world. Designed with ethical technology, ChekMarc lets people connect safely and securely, reducing bias, judgment, bullying, and negativity. The platform was created to address the rising need for a more positive and more safe online community. ChekMarc responds to this by focusing on creating uplifting connections that help people do good, learn from each other, and build a spirit of trust and positivity among its users.

The ChekMarc and TransPerfect partnership enabled the platform to launch successfully in 36 languages via ChekMarc.com and the ChekMarc app, available for both iOS and Android.

Marc Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of ChekMarc, said, “To engage as many people around the world as possible in our mission, we knew that availability in a high number of languages was essential. We reviewed many potential partners, and we selected TransPerfect for their capabilities and the fact that their company culture very clearly aligns with our commitment to positivity and creating connections that lift people up.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “As a company that identifies with ChekMarc’s focus on community, diversity, and inclusion, we are proud to help bring its unique value proposition to global audiences.”

