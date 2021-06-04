BitPay Commemorates 10 Years as Leading Blockchain Payment Processor

Expands Blockchain Services Bringing Crypto Mainstream

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced its 10th birthday. Founded in June 2011, while Bitcoin was still in its infancy, BitPay wanted to make it easy for businesses to accept bitcoin payments and grew into the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world. Serving industry-leading businesses globally and supporting hundreds of thousands of crypto users, BitPay works with Microsoft, ATT, WeWork, Camping World, Newegg and Jomashop.com and processed over $5 billion in payments volumes since inception and for tens of thousands of businesses worldwide.

“BitPay sees a different future for payments and is building blockchain based payment technology solutions to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money around the world,” said Stephen Pair, co-founder and CEO of BitPay. “Ten years ago, we saw the potential for bitcoin to revolutionize the financial industry, making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale. Now, we support 11 different cryptos and users can make crypto payments using any crypto wallet.”

Bitcoin usage increased exponentially because it disrupted traditional financial systems. The ability to accept cryptocurrency expands a business’ sales opportunity into international markets where accepting traditional credit cards is not practical while also reducing high fees and increasing payment transparency and efficiency.

Since its founding 10 years ago, BitPay has led the industry to evolve and new innovations to make it easy for businesses and consumers to support crypto, including:

The future for crypto is bright and BitPay continues to be on the forefront of blockchain technology, creating tools and services to extend adoption for everyone to use crypto in innovative new ways.

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

