Universal Hydrogen Joins the Society of Women Engineers’ Corporate Partnership Council and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Industry Partnership Council

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#engineering—Universal Hydrogen, the company fueling carbon-free flight, today announced it has joined the top tier of sponsorship of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), becoming a member of the SWE Corporate Partnership Council (CPC) and the SHPE Industry Partnership Council (IPC).

“We are building Universal Hydrogen with a founding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI),” said Paul Eremenko, Universal Hydrogen co-founder and CEO. “Having just closed a major funding round, we are rapidly growing the team and looking to recruit a diverse workforce as we build a company culture that is empowered, collaborative, open, and human-centered.”

SWE’s CPC is made up of industry leaders including Apple, Caterpillar, ExxonMobil, FedEx, GM, Honeywell, Linde, Rolls Royce, Siemens, and Toyota. These member companies support the mission and objectives of SWE by:

Providing major financial support for the Society and its programs

Offering guidance on the current employment landscape

Act as a consult to Society leadership, sharing insight and industry trends

Promoting opportunities for women in the engineering and technology workforce

“Diversity is not just a moral, but a business imperative for us,” said John-Paul (J.-P.) Clarke, Universal Hydrogen co-founder and CTO. “The highest performing teams bring together people with different backgrounds, mindsets, and contexts to solve the world’s toughest challenges.”

At SHPE, IPC members take a leading stance in advancing diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. The IPC is made up of over 50 organizations including Fortune 500 companies and multiple government agencies.

“We want to make sure that we embed DEI in the very core of the company,” said Lauren Sammes, Universal Hydrogen Hydrogen Systems Fellow. “It is not something that we can tack on later—it’s foundational.”

Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites to airports around the world. To accelerate market adoption, Universal Hydrogen is also developing a conversion kit to retrofit existing regional airplanes with a hydrogen-electric powertrain compatible with its modular capsule technology.

