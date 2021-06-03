Proper Hospitality Debuts Downtown Los Angeles Proper in Landmark Location this July

Proper’s newest hotel opens in partnership with internationally renowned designer Kelly Wearstler, James Beard Foundation Award-winners chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Proper Hospitality announces the opening of Downtown L.A. Proper. Set in a reimagined landmark building in the heart of Downtown’s South Park District adjacent to the Fashion District, the 148-room destination showcases the vision of internationally acclaimed designer Kelly Wearstler through a design narrative that blends vintage elements from the property’s historic roots with modern influences to create a hub for local creatives. James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne bring the culinary program to life in three distinct spaces with signature restaurant Caldo Verde opening with the hotel this July.





“Our Proper Hospitality team is deeply inspired by the pulse of this distinct and historic pocket of Downtown L.A. that speaks to our hometown’s past and future,” says Brian De Lowe, Co-founder & President of Proper Hospitality. “We’re excited to be part of the renaissance taking place within the Broadway Corridor with partners who share our vision of creating a vibrant & welcoming hospitality experience that reflects the surrounding culture and community.”

Constructed by iconic Los Angeles architects Curlett & Beelman in the 1920s, the property was initially a private club whose members included luminaries such as Cecil B. DeMille, and was subsequently a YWCA in the 1960’s. The Kor Group, the LA-based real estate developer led by the visionaries behind Proper Hospitality, and Wearstler reimagine that storied history with a modern palette, drawing inspiration from Downtown L.A. to layer vestiges from the 1920s with elements of Spanish, Portuguese, Mexican and Moroccan design. In addition to vintage furniture and rugs, Wearstler employs more than 100 different kinds of hand-painted and custom tiles throughout the property, while site-specific murals and installations by local talents such as Judson Studios stained glass and ceramicist Morgan Peck bring further dimension to the public spaces.

“It was incredible working with the Proper Hospitality team to transform such an iconic and historic building in DTLA,” says Kelly Wearstler. “The design of the hotel was greatly inspired by the community — early California, Spanish missions and the Los Angeles Herald Examiner building across the street. The building is also a Historic-Cultural Monument, so we maintained some of the original integrity and fabric, like the window casing and brickwork, while elevating it with contemporary jewel tones, patterns and plasterwork.”

Deeply residential in feel, each of the rooms and suites is a canvas for curated pieces and specially designed furnishings with charcoal and mauve tones lending depth and warmth. Nodding to its former life as a YWCA, stand-out accommodations include the 1,300+ square foot Proper Basketball Court and 2,500+ square foot Proper Pool suite featuring a full-sized indoor swimming pool accented by a ceramic mural by local artist Ben Medansky. Signature Proper comforts and in-room amenities include Fili D’oro Fine Linens, Aesop bath amenities, Kelly Wearstler x Parachute Home robes, and modern conveniences such as Vifa speakers and HDTV streaming with Apple TV.

Food & beverage partners Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne (a.o.c., Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine, Larder Baking Company) introduce three new culinary experiences at the property. Lobby level restaurant & bar, Caldo Verde, is poised to be a focal point within the hotel and neighborhood, showcasing Goin and Styne’s nuanced and warm approach to hospitality. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant draws inspiration from Portuguese and Spanish influences, while finding expression through the lens of Southern California. Shareable dinner plates include dishes such as clams with sherry, chickpeas and onion blossoms; hanger steak with avocado crema and green chile; and carrots braised in orange, crème fraîche and charmoula. Boutique, esoteric wines culled from international and domestic producers, and an extensive craft cocktail program further reveal the restaurateurs’ inspiration for the program.

In the weeks following the opening of the hotel, Cara Cara, the restaurant and lounge located on the 5,000-square foot rooftop, with sweeping and unobstructed city views, will debut with a menu similarly grounded in multicultural inspirations including Mexican flavors. Crafted to complement the unrivaled rooftop and poolside experience, dishes include local seafood aquachile, seasonal focaccias from the wood-fired oven, and tacos. Later in the summer, Goin and Styne introduce Dalia, an intimate ground level classic cocktail lounge and bar showcasing small-batch spirits in refined presentations.

“There is so much inspiration to draw from in each pocket of this historic building that is also reflective of DTLA’s evolution and modern-day awakening,” says Goin and Styne. “We look forward to serving this vibrant neighborhood where locals and travelers converge, offering culinary experiences that tell the story of our personal histories in Los Angeles, as well as travels abroad.”

Underscoring Proper Hospitality’s commitment to creating distinct gathering places big and small for all occasions, the DTLA Proper provides more than 14,000 square feet of spaces for meetings, weddings and special events. Settings will also be home to diverse cultural and wellness programming including rooftop yoga and meditation. Guests will additionally enjoy access to complimentary Linus Bikes, and a 24/7 fitness center featuring Peloton bikes, Tonal equipment and more.

Located at the corner of South Broadway and West 11th Street within the South Park District adjacent to the Fashion District, the property is in close proximity to celebrated cultural venues such as the Staples Center, L.A. Live, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Music Center, MOCA, and The Broad Museum. With its opening, DTLA Proper aspires to be an epicenter of hospitality and cultural experiences within the community.

About Proper Hospitality

Proper Hospitality designs, brands, and operates high-end lifestyle hospitality experiences under its Proper, Avalon, and Hotel June brands. Each is a distinctive reflection of the vibrant community surrounding it, yet as a group they share a common belief in uncommon luxury, convenience of location, and world-class amenities provided by locally vetted innovators in food and beverage, technology, art, music, fashion and wellness. Led by the visionaries behind The Kor Group, the company currently manages Proper branded hotels in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Avalon branded hotels in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, the Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs, the Hotel June on the Westside of Los Angeles, and Venice V Hotel in Venice Beach. Look to see the brand expand into new markets such as Portland, Miami, New York, Nashville, Denver and others. For more information, visit: www.properhotel.com

