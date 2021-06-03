PLAYSTUDIOS and MGM Resorts International Expand Partnership, Add MGM Northfield Park to Player Rewards Portfolio

Expansion continues to validate the benefit of playAWARDS loyalty marketing to MGM hotel and resort destinations

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS is expanding its partnership with global hospitality brand MGM Resorts International, securing the exclusive social and mobile gaming rights to Ohio’s MGM Northfield Park. Players of PLAYSTUDIOS free-to-play mobile apps will now see the Cleveland-area gaming and entertainment destination showcased in the playAWARDS portfolio of in-game rewards. Players who accumulate loyalty points during gameplay can now redeem their points for those exclusive new rewards. PLAYSTUDIOS recently entered into a merger agreement with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”) which, upon closing, will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

MGM Northfield Park boasts a lineup of vibrant restaurants and bars, including TAP Sports Bar, Concerto Italian Kitchen and Kosar’s Wood-Fired Grill (named for Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar); as well as A-list musical artists and comedians in Center Stage and The Neon Room; and a high-energy casino and gaming floor at the center of the excitement.

“We know that our players are always looking for rewards that they can enjoy close to home,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “Adding MGM Northfield Park to our collection opens up new geographic possibilities and serves as a further testament to the value of our collaboration with MGM Resorts International.

“Northfield Park is the 18th MGM property to join playAWARDS, extending an incredibly successful partnership that began nearly 10 years ago.”

The playAWARDS rewards portfolio includes a collection of real-world perks from the world’s most popular travel, leisure, lifestyle, and entertainment brands. Today, players can access an exciting lineup of exclusive rewards from MGM Resorts International properties, including Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur, Beau Rivage, Gold Strike, Borgata, MGM Detroit, MGM National Harbor, MGM Springfield, and MGM Cotai.

David Tsai, President of the Midwest Group for MGM Resorts, adds, “Throughout the years, PLAYSTUDIOS apps have introduced millions of players to the virtual and real-world thrills of our resorts. With the addition of MGM Northfield Park to the playAWARDS portfolio, players and guests can experience the excitement of our resorts throughout the country.”

PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

Business Combination Transaction

On February 1, 2021, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (“PLAYSTUDIOS”) entered into a proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Acies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACAC, ACACU, ACACW) (“Acies”). On May 26, Acies announced that it has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for June 17, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the combination with PLAYSTUDIOS. The Business Combination, if approved by Acies’ shareholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following shareholder approval. The closing of the transaction will result in the Company becoming a Nasdaq listed company under the ticker symbol “MYPS.”

About playAWARDS

Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, playAWARDS is an innovative, scalable, and cost-efficient loyalty marketing program that connects the world’s leading entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming companies with a valuable, highly-engaged audience of mobile and social gamers. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into PLAYSTUDIOS’ portfolio of casual, free-to-play mobile apps, playAWARDS keeps its rewards partners top-of-mind while converting entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. The playAWARDS platform also provides partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep, actionable insights into audience engagement and program performance.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company’s 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio’s award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers nearly 2,000 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar’s Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

