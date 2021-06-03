ESL Launches Professional Mobile Gaming Controller With RiotPWR

ESL’s First Foray Into Mobile Gaming Hardware Offers Improved Connectivity for Ultimate Tournament Play

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESL Gaming, the world’s largest esports company, has today announced the ESL mobile gaming controller will soon be available worldwide. The ESL Controller was designed by RiotPWR, the leading mobile controller developer of mobile gaming hardware. The partnership with ESL and RiotPWR officially kicked-off earlier in 2021 with the announcement of the Rotor Riot Controller sponsorship of ESL’s Spring Season of the ESL Premiership.

“By launching the ESL Controller, we can confidently stand behind the gaming hardware we use in our mobile tournaments, fully knowing the best product is in the hands of our pros,” said David Hiltscher, VP Fan Value Management at ESL Gaming. “Partnering with RiotPWR to create the ESL Controller made a lot of sense to both teams, we have worked together in the past and our company’s values align on the quality and standards needed in competitive mobile gaming.”





The ESL Controller is compatible with iOS and Android devices and allows pros to level up their gameplay with the highest quality mobile gaming controller on the market. The ESL Controller is wired for latency free gameplay and uses RiotPWR’s pass through charging feature, which gives gamers the ability to play uninterrupted, as users can charge their device while playing over 1000 controller-compatible mobile games.

The ESL Controller offers an unrivaled mobile gaming experience that brings a console feel to on-the-go gameplay. The console size controller is complete with a full range of buttons and triggers and outfitted with an 8-way DPad and L3R3 for ultimate control. There’s an audio DAC and a headphone socket to provide latency free listening to audio plus a unique share feature so you can stream live with one press of a button.

“We are excited to launch the ESL Controller and to collaborate with the amazing ESL team for their slate of upcoming tournaments,” said Fraser Townley, President of RiotPWR. “Being able to offer a product that allows pro gamers to compete on the top level is an important aspect of tournament play and we are thrilled to get the best mobile gaming controllers into the hands of players.”

ABOUT ESL GAMING

ESL Gaming is the world’s largest esports and gaming lifestyle company. Since 1994, the company has been shaping the industry and leading esports and gaming innovation on a global scale across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline esports competitions, and through premier gaming lifestyle festivals. The company operates high-profile, branded international leagues and tournaments under the ESL Pro Tour, including ESL One, Intel® Extreme Masters, DreamHack Masters, ESL Pro League, and other preeminent, stadium-size tournaments. ESL Gaming also produces and hosts DreamHack Open tournaments, ESL National Championships, grassroots amateur cups, matchmaking systems, and DreamHack’s gaming lifestyle festivals — which feature everything gaming under one roof. ESL Gaming is part of MTG, the leading international digital entertainment group. More information is available at about.eslgaming.com.

ABOUT RiotPWR

RiotPWR is the new mobile gaming division of T2M, makers of the best-selling Rotor Riot mobile gaming controller. The RiotPWR research and development team is composed of some of the most talented developers and support staff that include young adults with neurodiversity. The team has been pioneering mobile gaming hardware for over a decade, bringing the best mobile device technology to gamers around the world. More information is available at www.riotpwr.com.

