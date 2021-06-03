Change Healthcare Enhances Developers’ Ability to Scale API Use and Comply with Pending CMS Interoperability Rule

Healthcare innovators have new documentation, testing, and community support for Change Healthcare’s industry-leading clinical, operational, and patient experience API products

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) announced an expansion of the self-service resources it offers developers to use application programming interfaces (APIs) at scale to bring new healthcare innovations to market. Additionally, this enhanced experience enables payers to have an easy to integrate solution that helps comply with the pending CMS Interoperability Rule which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

The Change Healthcare Marketplace now provides developers access to a portfolio of over 70 clinical, financial, operational, and patient experience API products that power over half a billion healthcare transactions annually. Now, to speed their time to market and improve their ability to scale, developers have self-service access to extensive technical documentation and tutorials, can try out APIs in a robust testing and implementation sandbox, and can engage with other developers via the Change Healthcare Developer Community.

Payers, providers, and healthcare technology vendors agree that APIs are mission-critical to their business strategies. But many lag behind in their consumption and development of APIs, according to a recent research study commissioned by Change Healthcare and conducted by ENGINE Insights. These enhancements will help healthcare stakeholders accelerate and scale their use of this transformative technology to deliver a better digital healthcare consumer experience,and address future connectivity needs.

“As a technology-enabled mental health group, we are on a mission to help clients find affordable mental healthcare,” said Jake Cooper, CEO, Grow Therapy. “Change Healthcare supports our efforts by providing a developer experience where API functionality is easily explored, tested, and purchased––which not only allows us to make the connections that our customers need, but saves months of development time and expense.”

“Unlimited Systems works with partners that offer interoperability via purpose-built APIs to speed delivery of quality systems to market,” said Matt Gockerman, director of Corporate Services, Unlimited Systems. “We’re using Change Healthcare’s Eligibility and Claims APIs to verify new applicants and deliver claims to all the payers our providers utilize.”

As API usage grows, app developers need a simple and scalable way to gain access to the community of payers and providers in a way that engenders trust. To support this need, Change Healthcare has launched its App Registry, a catalogue of digital health applications that use Change Healthcare APIs and have optionally attested to greater levels of trust via industry-standard security criteria and good privacy practices defined by the CARIN Alliance Code of Conduct.

“As the industry implements new data access regulations, organizations can find it challenging to address the complexities of empowering consumers to share health information across third-party applications,” said Gautam M. Shah, vice president of Platform and Marketplace at Change Healthcare. “We recognize the market not only needs trustworthy APIs, but mechanisms to find applications that those APIs can be used with. We’re helping to facilitate that discovery as a way to empower the growth and benefits APIs provide all participants in the healthcare ecosystem.”

To learn more about Change Healthcare APIs visit the API and Services ConnectionTM,, Developer Community, and App Registry.

