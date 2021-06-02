VIZIO’s New TV Lineup Unleashes Enhanced Picture Quality, Improved Gaming Features and New Voice Remote

Success continues with best-in-class Quantum Color performance, AMD FreeSync™ on more models, and the new voice remote shipping with all 4K TVs

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #SmartTVs–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the #2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S.,* has revealed their much-anticipated new TV lineup. VIZIO 4K Ultra HD TVs offer boosted peak brightness, precise local dimming down to the deepest blacks, pixel-level contrast enhancement and the industry’s best color range,1 covering up to 85% of Rec. 2020. Sensational picture quality takes viewers deeper into every experience, bringing every scene to life with stunning realism. VIZIO’s new 4K Ultra HD TVs are controlled by the company’s first-ever Voice Remote for quick and convenient access to VIZIO Voice.

All latest models include the latest technologies to enable incredible gaming experiences on next-generation gaming consoles. The VIZIO ProGaming Engine (on select models) is equipped with AMD FreeSync and Auto Game Mode, so gamers can dominate the competition with lower input lag and smoother graphics for captivating game play. HDMI 2.1 support across all 4K TV series, with 4k/120Hz support on P-Series assures optimal performance from next-gen consoles as well as easy setup and peak audio/video quality from all connected devices.

Included with V-, M- and P-Series 4K TVs is the push-to-talk Bluetooth Voice Remote with VIZIO Voice, which uses intuitive commands to take the guesswork out of TV setup and enjoyment. It performs intelligent searches across the web for information such as current local weather, sports scores and more in addition to the endless entertainment experiences of SmartCast™, VIZIO’s award-winning smart TV platform.

Most models also include a sleek new industrial design with thinner bezels and high-end materials. A reimagined height-adjustable base is available for MQ7 and all PQ9 models 65” and above to accommodate a variety of sound bars. When paired with select VIZIO sound bars (sold separately), this base enables seamless docking without the need for additional hardware.

“At VIZIO, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge smart TVs and a versatile series of sound bars that provide an immersive consumer entertainment experience that all consumers can enjoy,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “VIZIO’s 4K Ultra HD TVs are packed with superior picture quality, powerful processing, enhanced video performance and are built for next-generation gaming. The latest VIZIO TV Collection pairs perfectly with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars to deliver a fully immersive home theater experience.”

1Source: RTINGs TV Reviews: https://www.rtings.com/tv/tools/table/54976

The 2022 VIZIO TV Collection

VIZIO’s finest LED television—the P-Series—delivers best-in-class Quantum Color performance, enabling superior color volume and a wide color gamut. VIZIO’s high-performance Active Full Array backlight achieves deeper, absolute black from up to 210 local dimming zones, for greater dynamic range, perfect for HDR content (Dolby Vision, HDR10+). Peak and full-screen brightness is also improved via enhanced picture processing, with up to 1200 nits for exceptional detail in highlights. The VIZIO ProGaming Engine supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium for the smoothest, most lifelike play from the most demanding games, up to [email protected]

Unlock over a billion colors’ worth of 4K clarity with the new M-Series. Quantum Color delivers more color than ever and UltraBright 700 (MQ7) can achieve up to 700 nits of peak brightness for dazzling highlights. The Active Full Array backlight (MQ7) features up to 32 local dimming zones for outstanding contrast and dynamic range. The powerful V-Gaming Engine (MQ6) and ProGaming Engine (MQ7) are certified for AMD FreeSync VRR at 40-60Hz, bringing smooth graphics for today’s competitive gamers.

The new V-Series promises more for everyone, with screens ranging from 43- to 75-inch-class at VIZIO’s most aggressive 4K price points. However, its universal appeal lies in its uncompromising performance and design. The Full Array backlight renders stunning contrast, paired with broad HDR support that includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. The V-Gaming Engine delivers [email protected] VRR and AMD FreeSync (V6 models), with the foolproof Auto Game Mode and three HDMI 2.1 ports to connect next-gen consoles and more.

The updated D-Series comes in a versatile range of high-definition screen sizes, down to a fits-anywhere 24”. They’re now powered by the IQ processor for outstanding FHD and HD picture quality and a more responsive smart TV experience. A Full Array LED backlight affords contrast for all content, while the V-Gaming Engine with VRR on most models, and AMD FreeSync on D4 models, helps deliver fluid gameplay. Two HDMI 1.4 ports with Audio Return Channel provide robust home theater connectivity, and D4 models arrive with that stylish three-side bezel-less form factor. All D-Series TVs are also VIZIO Voice-enabled via the SmartCast Mobile™ app (available free on iOS and Android separately).

Pricing and Availability

The latest 2022 TV collections will be available at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and more.

Model Price Launch



Timing Size Local Dimming



Zone UltraBright Quantum



Color Processor Gaming



Engine VRR Remote D24h-J $139.99 June 24 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine – Standard D32h-J $179.99 Live 32 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine – Standard D24f-J $159.99 August 24 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine – Standard D32f-J $219.99 August 32 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine – Standard D40f-J $249.99 Live 40 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine – Standard D43f-J $299.99 Live 43 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine – Standard D24f4-J $169.99 August 24 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Standard D32f4-J $229.99 August 32 Full



Array – – IQ



Processor V-Gaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Standard V435-J $339.99 Live 43 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V505-J $399.99 Live 50 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V555-J $499.99 Live 55 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V585-J $529.99 July 58 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V655-J $599.99 Live 65 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V705-J $699.99 Live 70 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V755-J $899.99 Live 75 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine – Voice



Remote V706-J $749.99 June 70 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote V756-J $919.99 June 75 Full



Array – – IQ Active V-Gaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote

Model Price Launch



Timing Size Local Dimming



Zone UltraBright Quantum



Color Processor Gaming



Engine VRR Remote M43Q6-J $399.99 July 43 Full



Array – 75%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M50Q6-J $529.99 July 50 Full



Array – 75%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M55Q6-J $579.99 Live 55 Full



Array – 75%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M65Q6-J $679.99 Live 65 Full



Array – 75%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M70Q6-J $849.99 August 70 Full



Array – 75%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M75Q6-J $999.99 July 75 Full



Array – 75%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M50Q7-J $749.99 July 50 16 UltraBright



400 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M55Q7-J $799.99 June 55 27 UltraBright



600 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M58Q7-J $829.99 July 58 27 UltraBright



600 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M65Q7-J $899.99 July 65 30 UltraBright



700 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M70Q7-J $1,199.99 July 70 30 UltraBright



700 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote M75Q7-J $1,399.99 July 75 32 UltraBright



700 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Active ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync Voice



Remote P65Q9-J $1,399.99 July 65 144 UltraBright



1200 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Ultra ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync



Premium Voice



Remote P75Q9-J $2,199.99 July 75 210 UltraBright



1200 Up to 84%



of Rec2020 IQ Ultra ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync



Premium Voice



Remote P85QX-J TBD TBD 85 792 UltraBright



3000 85%



of Rec2020 IQ Ultra ProGaming



Engine AMD FreeSync



Premium Voice



Remote

To access the media kit for access to all images, pricing and product details, please click the following link.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

*Q1 2021, based on unit share (Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S., LCD TVs, based on unit share, Jan. – Mar. 2021)

