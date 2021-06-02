    • News

    VIZIO’s New TV Lineup Unleashes Enhanced Picture Quality, Improved Gaming Features and New Voice Remote

    Posted on

    Success continues with best-in-class Quantum Color performance, AMD FreeSync™ on more models, and the new voice remote shipping with all 4K TVs

    IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZIO #SmartTVs–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the #2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S.,* has revealed their much-anticipated new TV lineup. VIZIO 4K Ultra HD TVs offer boosted peak brightness, precise local dimming down to the deepest blacks, pixel-level contrast enhancement and the industry’s best color range,1 covering up to 85% of Rec. 2020. Sensational picture quality takes viewers deeper into every experience, bringing every scene to life with stunning realism. VIZIO’s new 4K Ultra HD TVs are controlled by the company’s first-ever Voice Remote for quick and convenient access to VIZIO Voice.

    All latest models include the latest technologies to enable incredible gaming experiences on next-generation gaming consoles. The VIZIO ProGaming Engine (on select models) is equipped with AMD FreeSync and Auto Game Mode, so gamers can dominate the competition with lower input lag and smoother graphics for captivating game play. HDMI 2.1 support across all 4K TV series, with 4k/120Hz support on P-Series assures optimal performance from next-gen consoles as well as easy setup and peak audio/video quality from all connected devices.

    Included with V-, M- and P-Series 4K TVs is the push-to-talk Bluetooth Voice Remote with VIZIO Voice, which uses intuitive commands to take the guesswork out of TV setup and enjoyment. It performs intelligent searches across the web for information such as current local weather, sports scores and more in addition to the endless entertainment experiences of SmartCast™, VIZIO’s award-winning smart TV platform.

    Most models also include a sleek new industrial design with thinner bezels and high-end materials. A reimagined height-adjustable base is available for MQ7 and all PQ9 models 65” and above to accommodate a variety of sound bars. When paired with select VIZIO sound bars (sold separately), this base enables seamless docking without the need for additional hardware.

    “At VIZIO, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge smart TVs and a versatile series of sound bars that provide an immersive consumer entertainment experience that all consumers can enjoy,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “VIZIO’s 4K Ultra HD TVs are packed with superior picture quality, powerful processing, enhanced video performance and are built for next-generation gaming. The latest VIZIO TV Collection pairs perfectly with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars to deliver a fully immersive home theater experience.”

    ___________

    1Source: RTINGs TV Reviews: https://www.rtings.com/tv/tools/table/54976

    The 2022 VIZIO TV Collection

    VIZIO’s finest LED television—the P-Series—delivers best-in-class Quantum Color performance, enabling superior color volume and a wide color gamut. VIZIO’s high-performance Active Full Array backlight achieves deeper, absolute black from up to 210 local dimming zones, for greater dynamic range, perfect for HDR content (Dolby Vision, HDR10+). Peak and full-screen brightness is also improved via enhanced picture processing, with up to 1200 nits for exceptional detail in highlights. The VIZIO ProGaming Engine supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium for the smoothest, most lifelike play from the most demanding games, up to [email protected]

    Unlock over a billion colors’ worth of 4K clarity with the new M-Series. Quantum Color delivers more color than ever and UltraBright 700 (MQ7) can achieve up to 700 nits of peak brightness for dazzling highlights. The Active Full Array backlight (MQ7) features up to 32 local dimming zones for outstanding contrast and dynamic range. The powerful V-Gaming Engine (MQ6) and ProGaming Engine (MQ7) are certified for AMD FreeSync VRR at 40-60Hz, bringing smooth graphics for today’s competitive gamers.

    The new V-Series promises more for everyone, with screens ranging from 43- to 75-inch-class at VIZIO’s most aggressive 4K price points. However, its universal appeal lies in its uncompromising performance and design. The Full Array backlight renders stunning contrast, paired with broad HDR support that includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. The V-Gaming Engine delivers [email protected] VRR and AMD FreeSync (V6 models), with the foolproof Auto Game Mode and three HDMI 2.1 ports to connect next-gen consoles and more.

    The updated D-Series comes in a versatile range of high-definition screen sizes, down to a fits-anywhere 24”. They’re now powered by the IQ processor for outstanding FHD and HD picture quality and a more responsive smart TV experience. A Full Array LED backlight affords contrast for all content, while the V-Gaming Engine with VRR on most models, and AMD FreeSync on D4 models, helps deliver fluid gameplay. Two HDMI 1.4 ports with Audio Return Channel provide robust home theater connectivity, and D4 models arrive with that stylish three-side bezel-less form factor. All D-Series TVs are also VIZIO Voice-enabled via the SmartCast Mobile™ app (available free on iOS and Android separately).

    Pricing and Availability

    The latest 2022 TV collections will be available at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and more.

    Model

    Price

    Launch

    Timing

    Size

    Local Dimming

    Zone

    UltraBright

    Quantum

    Color

    Processor

    Gaming

    Engine

    VRR

    Remote

    D24h-J

    $139.99

    June

    24

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Standard

    D32h-J

    $179.99

    Live

    32

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Standard

    D24f-J

    $159.99

    August

    24

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Standard

    D32f-J

    $219.99

    August

    32

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Standard

    D40f-J

    $249.99

    Live

    40

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Standard

    D43f-J

    $299.99

    Live

    43

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Standard

    D24f4-J

    $169.99

    August

    24

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Standard

    D32f4-J

    $229.99

    August

    32

    Full

    Array

    IQ

    Processor

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Standard

    V435-J

    $339.99

    Live

    43

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V505-J

    $399.99

    Live

    50

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V555-J

    $499.99

    Live

    55

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V585-J

    $529.99

    July

    58

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V655-J

    $599.99

    Live

    65

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V705-J

    $699.99

    Live

    70

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V755-J

    $899.99

    Live

    75

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    Voice

    Remote

    V706-J

    $749.99

    June

    70

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    V756-J

    $919.99

    June

    75

    Full

    Array

    IQ Active

    V-Gaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    Model

    Price

    Launch

    Timing

    Size

    Local Dimming

    Zone

    UltraBright

    Quantum

    Color

    Processor

    Gaming

    Engine

    VRR

    Remote

    M43Q6-J

    $399.99

    July

    43

    Full

    Array

    75%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M50Q6-J

    $529.99

    July

    50

    Full

    Array

    75%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M55Q6-J

    $579.99

    Live

    55

    Full

    Array

    75%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M65Q6-J

    $679.99

    Live

    65

    Full

    Array

    75%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M70Q6-J

    $849.99

    August

    70

    Full

    Array

    75%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M75Q6-J

    $999.99

    July

    75

    Full

    Array

    75%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M50Q7-J

    $749.99

    July

    50

    16

    UltraBright

    400

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M55Q7-J

    $799.99

    June

    55

    27

    UltraBright

    600

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M58Q7-J

    $829.99

    July

    58

    27

    UltraBright

    600

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M65Q7-J

    $899.99

    July

    65

    30

    UltraBright

    700

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M70Q7-J

    $1,199.99

    July

    70

    30

    UltraBright

    700

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    M75Q7-J

    $1,399.99

    July

    75

    32

    UltraBright

    700

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Active

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Voice

    Remote

    P65Q9-J

    $1,399.99

    July

    65

    144

    UltraBright

    1200

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Ultra

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Premium

    Voice

    Remote

    P75Q9-J

    $2,199.99

    July

    75

    210

    UltraBright

    1200

    Up to 84%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Ultra

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Premium

    Voice

    Remote

    P85QX-J

    TBD

    TBD

    85

    792

    UltraBright

    3000

    85%

    of Rec2020

    IQ Ultra

    ProGaming

    Engine

    AMD FreeSync

    Premium

    Voice

    Remote

    To access the media kit for access to all images, pricing and product details, please click the following link.

    For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    About VIZIO

    Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

    *Q1 2021, based on unit share (Source: The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S., LCD TVs, based on unit share, Jan. – Mar. 2021)

    Contacts

    Press Contact for VIZIO
    Fabric Media

    Melissa Hourigan

    720-608-1919

    [email protected]

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    Creative Mac
    error: Content is protected !!