Take-Two Interactive Software to Acquire Mobile Games Developer Nordeus

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TTWO–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Nordeus for up to $378 million. The upfront price of $225 million is comprised of cash and $90 million in newly issued shares of Take-Two common stock. The Nordeus founding team will receive the stock consideration and continue to run the company. The cash portion was funded from Take-Two’s cash on hand. The number of Take-Two shares will be calculated by dividing $90 million by the weighted average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the thirty trading day period ending on the second trading day prior to the closing date. The cash portion of the purchase price is subject to standard closing adjustments. In addition, the agreement also includes earn-out consideration based upon Nordeus achieving EBITDA results above certain thresholds during each of the first two years. Take-Two’s acquisition of Nordeus is the Company’s latest strategic initiative to bolster its mobile business following the 2017 and 2020 acquisitions of Social Point and Playdots, respectively, which are overseen by Nir Efrat, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile for Take-Two.





Founded in 2010, Nordeus is a mobile games company based in Belgrade, Serbia, best known for Top Eleven, the world’s most successful mobile soccer management game* with over 240 million registered users. Top Eleven provides players with a platform for creating and managing their own soccer clubs, while leading them through daily competitions with a global community. The evergreen title continually entertains players through innovating gameplay formats, events, and features – with additional enhancements to come. In addition, Nordeus is developing their future soccer-related mobile titles and technology. Nordeus is led by its co-founders, Branko Milutinović (CEO), Milan Jovović (CCO), Ivan Stojisavljević (CTO), and Tomislav Mihajlović (COO), who will continue to oversee the studios’ approximately 180 employees following its acquisition by Take-Two. Mr. Milutinović will report to Mr. Efrat.

“Our investment in Nordeus strengthens further Take-Two’s mobile game business, is highly complementary to Social Point and Playdots, and broadens our sports portfolio with our first-ever soccer offerings,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Independent Publishing for Take-Two. “Over the last decade, Top Eleven has grown its audience, revenue, and profitability through Nordeus’ introduction of live-ops and ongoing gameplay innovations that continue to drive ongoing consumer engagement. It’s also incredibly exciting for Take-Two to expand our operations into a vibrant, beautiful city such as Belgrade; the local science and engineering talent in Serbia is very strong and the quality of the Nordeus team is a testament to that. We are very pleased to welcome Branko, Milan, Ivan, and Tomislav, and the entire team at Nordeus to the Take-Two family, and are excited by the long-term potential of their development capabilities, which we expect will deliver positive contributions to our business.”

“We’re delighted to be joining the Take-Two family,” added Branko Miluntinović, CEO and co-founder of Nordeus. “From the start of our conversations with Strauss and the team, we found that we were connected with common values, culture, and a shared vision. From a start-up back in 2010, to what we are today, Nordeus has been built on giving the world more champions through great gaming experiences such as Top Eleven, while also rooting ourselves in the community in Serbia through our continuous efforts in giving back. We are excited to take both our products and our work locally, to the next level with them as we continue our aim of putting Serbia on the global map of gaming.”

Harbottle & Lewis LLP, Karanovic& Partners (Serbia) and Hayes Solicitors (Ireland) served as legal counsel to Take-Two, and PWC provided financial and tax counsel to the Company.

About Nordeus

Founded in 2010, Nordeus is a mobile games company based in Belgrade, Serbia, best known for Top Eleven, the world’s most successful mobile soccer management game* with over 240 million registered users. In November 2017, Nordeus launched the Facebook Messenger game, Golden Boot, which has been played by over 65 million people and was nominated for Best Instant Game in Facebook’s Game of the Year 2017. Golden Boot is also available worldwide on Android and iOS. Nordeus takes an active role in the local community, with the vision of improving the overall quality of living and working in Serbia. Since the company’s inception, many giving back efforts have been launched to improve the public medical and educational sectors with a particular focus on early childhood development. Nordeus co-founded the Digital Serbia Initiative and Serbian Games Association, in addition to the Nordeus Hub – designed specifically to help teams get into the gaming industry, all with the aim of developing the Serbian digital economy and putting Serbia on the global map of gaming. For more information about Nordeus visit www.nordeus.com, or keep up-to-date with us on LinkedIn.

*Source: AppAnnie based upon downloads and revenue through April 2021.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

