Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Selects Everbridge to Improve Patient and Visitor Experience with Industry-Leading Wayfinding Solution

Regional Canadian healthcare provider joins growing number of organizations who rely on Everbridge to deploy the most advanced indoor navigation system, helping patients and visitors navigate the health centre

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Ontario launched Everbridge’s Digital Wayfinding navigation solution to help improve the patient and visitor experience. Digital Wayfinding features turn-by-turn indoor navigation and positioning for real-time, step-by-step directions as well as ‘Where am I?’ location points within the building.





“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating within RVH has changed dramatically due to the closure of some entrances, the absence of our beloved volunteers to assist with directions and changes to department locations,” said Nancy Savage, executive vice president, Patient & Family Experience, regional vice president, Cancer Care Ontario and Chief Nursing Executive. “We know this can be a stressful experience, so one of the ways we are addressing this is by introducing the RVH Maps app, powered by Everbridge, to make finding your way around the health centre easier.”

The RVH Maps app provides a step-by-step navigation tool that helps direct patients and visitors to any RVH location, including off-site locations. The app provides a directory of RVH departments, treatment clinics, programs and services along with detailed directions of how to get to a destination. Upon launching the RVH Maps app from home, the app will navigate users to RVH using Google Maps, then will display a 3-D map of RVH with written and voice prompt directions that follows the user, even rerouting them if they go off course. The tool is available in mobile app stores (Apple and Google Play) by searching and downloading ‘RVH Maps’ or by visiting RVH Maps on the web.

“Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre joins a growing number of forward-thinking healthcare organizations that rely on Everbridge to help increase patient satisfaction and safety,” said Eric Chetwynd, GM of Healthcare Solutions at Everbridge. “One measure of that satisfaction includes a visitor’s positive experience on a medical campus or at the doctor’s office. Everbridge’s intuitive ‘blue dot’ indoor navigation helps patients more confidently make their way around a hospital setting, allowing them to better focus on what matters most – their health and well-being.”

In addition to RVH, Everbridge supports over 1,500 healthcare entities including nine of the ten largest healthcare providers in the U.S., the top pharmaceutical, biomedical and medical device and manufacturing companies, as well as the largest managed care organizations, pharmacies, and statewide health alert networks (HANs), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Among many hospitals, schools, public transportation, and private enterprise customers, Everbridge’s additional clients in Canada leveraging critical event management solutions include the cities of Vancouver, Halifax, London, Saskatoon, and Regina, and the provinces of Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan, including the Union of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq (UNSM) indigenous peoples of Canada.

About RVH

RVH located in Barrie, Ontario, provides safe, high-quality care for residents across a large geographical region including Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka. The area is home to more than 450,000 residents, with almost half of RVH’s patients living outside the City of Barrie. As the largest health centre in North Simcoe Muskoka, RVH provides highly specialized services, procedures and technology not found anywhere else in the region. This includes the only Interventional Radiology suites for minimally invasive surgeries, a fully-automated laboratory, Mental Health, Cardiac Care Unit, as well as dedicated trauma rooms in the large Emergency department. To further enhance care to a growing number of kidney patients in Simcoe County and Muskoka, the Ontario Renal Network (ORN) has designated RVH as a regional Renal Program ensuring patients from the Barrie and Alliston areas can receive their kidney care closer to their home. Visit RVH’s website for more information.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com.

