HD Medical Appoints Shaun Setty, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Positions the Company for Growth in the CVD Detection and Monitoring Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cardiac—HD Medical, Inc., the leader in cardiovascular disease (CVD) detection, today announces it has appointed Shaun Setty, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Setty is a cardiothoracic surgeon in Los Angeles, CA, with over 13 years of experience in pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery. Dr. Setty is triple-board certified in surgery, thoracic surgery and congenital heart surgery, with experience in all aspects of cardiac surgery.

Dr. Setty began his medical education at the Medical College of Ohio, where he graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha honors, followed by a general surgery residency at Oregon Health & Science University. He went on to complete his cardiothoracic surgery training at the University of Minnesota/Lillehei Heart Institute, the birthplace of modern cardiac surgery. Dr. Setty continued on to do his congenital cardiac surgery fellowship at the renowned Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia and spent a year at Green Lane Hospital in New Zealand as a pediatric and adult cardiac surgery fellow. He also has experience in robotic and transplant surgery and is currently involved in multiple basic and clinical cardiac research projects.

Setty was integral in the launch of HD Medical’s flagship product, HD Steth. HD Steth is the first of its kind FDA Cleared Intelligent Stethoscope with ECG and PCG in a single device. This simple-to-use tool has a familiar stethoscope form factor and workflow that enables clinicians, hospitals and telehealth providers to capture, record, replay, and visualize heart sounds and ECG waveforms instantaneously on the HD Steth Android or Apple iOS app. The HD Steth app delivers superior ECG waveforms with the ability to detect high-frequency heart sounds indicative of murmurs. Medical professionals now have access to patented algorithms and high-definition visualization, in addition to noise-cancellation technologies that support an instantaneous diagnosis by a remote specialist.

“I’m excited to join HD Medical at this critical time in their growth,” says Dr. Shaun Setty. “With HD Steth rising in popularity plus the introduction of our new HealthyU all-in-one remote patient monitor at CES in January, I believe HD Medical is well positioned to be a leader in the stethoscope and remote monitoring space.“

“The input and overall direction from Dr. Setty will aid in the continued development and growth of HD Medical as a whole,” says Arvind Thiagarajan, founder and CEO of HD Medical. “Dr. Setty has proven to be an invaluable advisor, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our new CMO. Additionally, his clinical vision will continue to drive our mission to saving lives through early detection of CVD.”

About HD Medical, Inc.

HD Medical, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based innovator of digital health solutions for AI-enabled detection and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD). HD Steth has been awarded FDA clearance (K201299). HD Medical recently introduced HealthyU, a first of its kind all-in-one remote patient monitor for Home Healthcare and Wellness. The company delivers its intelligent cardiac care solutions and products globally to medical professionals and institutions, and veterinarians through channel partners. For more information, please visit www.hdmedicalgroup.com.

