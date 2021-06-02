Bridging the Hybrid Workforce Divide: Canva Study Reveals Inclusivity and Participation Are The Top Issues for Employees Post-Pandemic

Companies must adopt new technologies and processes to sustain employee happiness and productivity in a hybrid workforce

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canva, the global visual communication and design platform, today released its “Bridging the Hybrid Workforce Divide” study, which examines how employees feel about remote collaboration and what employers must do to foster a thriving hybrid workforce.





Collaboration Pains in a Hybrid Workforce

The research reveals that traditional in-person workplaces will be the exception following the pandemic, with 21% expecting to work fully remote and 38% expecting a mix of remote and in-office work. The findings also show that while hybrid work brings significant benefits, the majority (78%) think that collaboration between remote and in-office colleagues is a challenge.

77% feel collaboration during the pandemic has been more challenging than before.

84% say they need new and improved technologies to effectively collaborate virtually.

54% think remote brainstorming, participation, and presentation development are easier when conducted remotely; only 26% prefer to contribute in person.

Introverts are 19% more likely to completely forgo a return to the office when compared to extroverts. 65% of managers describe themselves as extroverts.

81% say that collaborating virtually has become the “new normal” way of working.

“For most businesses, hybrid work is the best long-term strategy, and they must ensure everyone has equal opportunities to contribute,” explains Dr. Michelle McQuaid, positive psychology and organizational change expert. “Workplace practices have generally favored those who are more outspoken, but technologies such as real-time collaboration and commenting have allowed people to collaborate in new ways, without needing to be the center of attention. It’s important that these learnings do not get lost as people make the transition back to the office.”

‘Dull’ Presentations Failing to Engage Remote Workers

Presentations have emerged as the preferred form of communication for distributed teams, with employees expecting up to a 10% increase in the number of workplace presentations within the next six months. However, 9 out of 10 (89%) admit to multitasking or becoming distracted at home, when watching others present.

Some of the most common distractions when watching others present include:

Completing work not related to the presentation (28%)

Scrolling through social media (28%)

Using the bathroom (27%)

Reading the news (26%)

Making a meal or snack (26%)

Listening to music (26%)

Shopping online (25%)

Almost half (45%) of employees struggle when using presentation software and when asked about what makes their colleague’s presentations lackluster, the most common criticisms were that they are too long (60%), contain too much data (54%), or have dull or uninspiring slides and visuals (52%).

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

Downloadable Assets

Click here

Contacts

Romina Ederle (US)



Mitch Holmes (APAC)



[email protected]