BlinkSM by Chubb® & Waffle Team Up to Protect Your Digital Life

Blink’s Cyber Protection will be sold through Waffle, the one-stop shop for all your insurance needs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the main lessons of the past twelve months is that our digital life is quickly becoming a central pillar of both our professional and personal journeys. BlinkSM by Chubb® and Waffle are teaming up to protect your digital life through Blink’s Cyber Protection – one of the most innovative personal cyber insurance products on the market.

“Protecting your digital life is the next frontier of personal insurance. And there is simply no one better than Blink by Chubb to take on this challenge,” said Quentin Coolen, Co-founder & CEO of Waffle. “Working with Blink’s extraordinary team has been an incredible experience for us at Waffle and we can’t wait to show the world what we can achieve together.”

Available through the Waffle website and app, which is live on the iOS App Store, Blink’s Cyber Protection covers expenses related to a cyber event such as identity theft, fraudulent wire transfer, cyber bullying — or even extortion from ransomware. And because your digital life does not stop at your own household, Blink’s Cyber Protection allows you to protect your shared digital world, of up to five households, on your own policy. Affordable coverage is available in 30 states throughout the United States, with protection up to $100,000 for covered cyber events.

“Blink is all about meeting digitally savvy customers on the platforms where they want to explore and purchase insurance products that enable their lifestyle,” explains Laura Bennett, Senior Vice President e-Consumer North America. “Through this partnership, we are excited to share Blink Cyber Protection with Waffle customers and introduce them to an easy, virtually effortless and affordable world of insurance.”

To learn more about Waffle, please visit www.trywaffle.com.

To learn more about Blink by Chubb, please visit https://www.blinkinsured.com.

About Waffle

Based in New York, Waffle is an all-in-one consumer InsurTech solution that meets all of your insurance needs in one easy-to-use platform and app. Available in all 50 States, Waffle provides customers nationwide with top-rated insurance products many of which have with limited to no exclusions. To learn more, please visit https://www.trywaffle.com.

