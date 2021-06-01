Sheppard Mullin Launches Podcast For French Companies And Entrepreneurs Doing Business In The U.S.

“The French Insider” Will Focus on the Challenges and Opportunities of Conducting Business in the U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce the launch of “The French Insider,” a new monthly podcast designed to assist and inform French companies and entrepreneurs of the business, legal and regulatory issues and related risks they may face when entering and growing their businesses in the U.S. and how to navigate these challenges to succeed in the United States. Supported by Sheppard Mullin’s French Desk team, “The French Insider” will interview entrepreneurs and other experts who will tell their stories and share their learnings to help French companies and entrepreneurs with their businesses and investments in the United States.

“We hope we can help our listeners be more successful in the U.S.,” said Sheppard Mullin partner Valérie Demont, co-leader of the firm’s French Desk team. “Given our Franco-American team’s significant experience both in the U.S. and France, we are ideally suited to provide insights and offer practical advice to French companies, and our guests will bring incredible knowledge, expertise and insights to the conversation.”

“The French Insider” launches today with three episodes:

“What Businesses Should Know About International Trade Policies Under the New Administration,” featuring Sheppard Mullin associate Sarah Ben-Moussa and Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of the firm’s London office.

“Business Immigration Challenges Companies Should Know About in 2021,” featuring Sheppard Mullin special counsel Sarah Aberg who will interview Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions.

“How French Companies Can Prepare to Do Business in the U.S.,” featuring Valérie Demont who will interview Paula Clozel, plant manager at Creapharm CS USA.

Upcoming episodes include:

Another episode of the series “How French Companies Can Prepare to Do Business in the U.S.,” featuring Valérie Demont who will interview Aurélie Bessière, Venture Partner at Otium Capital.

“State Tax Issues and Strategies in Doing Business in the U.S.” featuring Sarah Ben-Moussa and Sheppard Mullin tax partner Justin Hepworth.

“The French Insider” can be downloaded on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher Radio, Google Play and other leading podcatchers.

Click here to listen to the first three episodes.

About Sheppard Mullin’s French Desk

Sheppard Mullin has a significant number of French-speaking attorneys committed to advising French clients with respect to U.S. law. The French Desk team supports French companies in their investments, M&A and growth in the U.S. provided by U.S.-qualified French-speaking attorneys (who are based in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and California). The team also provides a comprehensive resource for European law, especially in competition law, from the firm’s Brussels office (a European law practice led by a partner admitted to practice in both in Paris and Brussels, and supported by four French-speaking lawyers admitted to practice in Paris and/or Brussels).

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 980 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

