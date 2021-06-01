Perfect Corp. Helps Over 40 Brands Integrate Google AR Interactive Beauty Try-Ons

Perfect Corp. and Google team up for the launch of an interactive AR makeup try-on experience for lipstick and eyeshadow beauty products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the world’s leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Makeup app, announces an integration with Google for the launch of an AR interactive beauty try-ons. The announcement was made at Google’s Marketing Livestream 2021 conference on Thursday, May 27th, where keynote presenter Jenn Liu, Senior Director, Project Management at Google shared a preview of the integration in her discussion “What’s in Store for the Future of Commerce?”. She highlighted how AR virtual try-on can help brands enhance their brand presence across Google and how Perfect Corp.’s AR-powered virtual beauty try-on experiences can help online shoppers discover and experiment with a range of different beauty products and shades online through Google search.





Try-Before-You-Buy E-commerce Experience

By offering a unique ‘hands-on” experience through a digital lens, Perfect Corp. has created an AR virtual makeup kit that allows online shoppers to try-before-they-buy with the same confidence as in person shopping. The virtual try-on experience is currently available for lipsticks and eyeshadows products with plans to add foundation to the makeup kit. This unique virtual experience allows brands to personally engage and connect with a diverse set of shoppers to help them find the right products to meet their needs.

Inside Google’s Interactive AR Beauty Kit

The Google AR-powered virtual try-on experience is embedded directly into the user experience, giving people an option to try the product across a range of different skin tones, or to “try it on” themselves by engaging the live camera mode. The one-click experience invites web users to virtually try-on thousands of eye and lip beauty SKUs from more than 40 different beauty brands including Estee Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Black Opal, and more.

“We are thrilled to integrate with Google to make AR virtual beauty trials available through Google search,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with Google to put YouCam’s AR technology in front of beauty fanatics searching for products online, to help them discover and experiment with these products in a new, fun, and interactive way.”

Experience true-to-life virtual beauty try-on through Google search here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/services/youcam-4-google

